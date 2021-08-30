Don’t worry Sleepy Joe! ABC still has your back! LOL

A strange thing is happening in the new ABC poll. As Biden takes a political beating on Afghanistan, his approval has risen on the economy, immigration, guns and crime (but still underwater in some) — issues likely to matter more to voters a year from now. https://t.co/el2yfBTnOp — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 30, 2021

Even though Joe is totally sucking wind, there are some things people still like … THEY DO! TRUST ABC!

HA HA HA HA HA

This is just damn pathetic.

Could they be any more obvious in trying to get people to ‘look here, not there’?

Pretty sure most Americans won’t forget this mess in Afghanistan, especially since they’re deserting hundreds if not thousands of people to the Taliban.

A strange thing* is happening in the kneepad media. Biden has been sinking in the polls so now they're publicly fluffing him. *Not strange at all https://t.co/uy3GmaDqRE — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 30, 2021

Nope, not strange at all.

***ABC manipulates poll to make it look like Biden's approval is increasing**** ***ABC acts surprised*** — OCpatriot123 (@OCpatriot123) August 30, 2021

***ABC proves they are useless***

So what you’re alluding to is with the amount of culpability the media carries for putting Biden in office along with the death and destruction he will cause we should all anticipate false polling to reach epic propaganda levels over the next several weeks and months. — Arthur Dent (@_A_Dent) August 30, 2021

Sad attempt to ignore the biggest takeaway of the poll pic.twitter.com/kQpqBrSVZ1 — Swamp Fyxe (@DC_SwampFox) August 30, 2021

Oof.

That’s definitely a womp-womp-womp.

As if we can think about two things at once! Imagine. — Margaret (@Lastwaltz2) August 30, 2021

Not strange at all. The media is so out of touch with the majority of Americans. — BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) August 30, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

