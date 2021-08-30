Man, when you look at it THIS way, Biden looks even worse.

Iowahawk put together a damn good thread on Biden, Afghanistan, our military leaders, and the Taliban; we kinda sorta love that he started it out with a ‘How it Started/How it’s Going’ tweet:

How it started / how it's going pic.twitter.com/ojiLQTiShx — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

Somehow in the last week we've gone from giving the Taliban a kill list to the Taliban giving us a kill list — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

And it just gets worse and worse.

*cell phone rings* US CENTCOM: hello Taliban? Hi, we know you guys are as upset and angry about the airport bombing as us, so how about a little location data about your natural sworn enemies, ISIS Taliban: word on the street is they're all the playspace at 123 Elm Street — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

Awww yes, the drone that killed children.

The one they claimed killed the leader of ISIS-K or whatever they’re calling them out of convenience.

US CENTCOM: gee thanks guys! By the way I just emailed you a list of US citizens and Afghan allies, if you could you give them a motorcade to make it to the airport safe that'd be great — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

THEY GAVE THEM A LIST OF OUR PEOPLE IN AFGHANISTAN.

What. Were. They. THINKING?!

Wife: Did you crash your truck into the liquor store AGAIN? Me: Why are you yelling, you're the one told me to pick up a couple bottles of gin — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

out: the Military-Industrial Complex

in: the Military-Management Consulting Complexhttps://t.co/GlvjT3iWVG — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

Such a disaster.

I'm also making a very good case that everyone involved in the actual planning and execution of it should be shitcanned, sent packing to some golf course, and never allowed near a position of authority againhttps://t.co/NvejPXJMQN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

Don’t disagree at all with one word he said here, except that a golf course may even be too much responsibility for these troglodyte losers.

No, my position is that the US could have executed a withdrawal that didn't involve STEP 1: Close Bagram First, mass chaos and death at the airport, and literally giving the Taliban lists of stranded US citizens and Afghan allieshttps://t.co/T9g3c9FWiA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2021

It’s completely annoying how many people keep trying to make the argument about whether or not we should have left at all. No one is making the case that we should continue nation-building in Afghanistan, but the way Biden pulled out, the sloppy and deadly nature of his actions and decisions, are absolutely problematic and will likely lead to hundreds (thousands) of Americans left behind.

Yup, they should all be sh*t-canned.

***

Related:

REEEE! CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Clarissa Ward get TOO honest about Biden’s Afghanistan disaster and the Left just can’t DEAL

Our ‘partner’ Iraq? DAFUQ?! Biden gets absolutely confused and combative when ABC compares troops in Iraq to troops in Afghanistan

THIS –> Patricia Heaton DROPS harpy-teacher mocking the American flag and telling students to pledge allegiance to pride flag