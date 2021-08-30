When Biden has lost CNN …

CNN viewers want CNN to stop reporting the truth about what’s happening in Afghanistan. We suppose they feel like if the media would just ignore the hundreds (thousands) of Americans trapped under Taliban rule that it would just go away and Biden’s approval rating would go back up.

Honestly, we’re surprised Brianna Keilar and Clarissa Ward are being even this upfront about what is happening there.

Watch:

Americans, green card holders, SIVs are fighting to get out of Afghanistan before tomorrow’s deadline. "People are very fearful of some kind of a purge or a blood letting after America leaves, especially with people who worked for the US Military," @clarissaward reports pic.twitter.com/LiBWcgf8Gl — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 30, 2021

Notice, they didn’t show Biden checking his watch while the fallen landed here at America, so you know, CNN is still gonna CNN.

But still.

#LyricalTweets 🎶 We got the bubble headed bleached blonde, comes on at five.

She can tell you ‘bout the plane crash with a gleam in her eye.

It’s interesting when people die, give us dirty laundry! 🎶https://t.co/xOC8YpuSl6 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 30, 2021

Annnd now that song will be in our heads all day.

Fearful.

We’d say terrified? Horrified? Despondent even?

After all, it does appear their country is deserting them.

Fearful? It is inevitable. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 30, 2021

Tell your followers what's really going on, and how BIG of a nightmare Biden created for Americans.https://t.co/8mnJA07mOF — Red Supermajority 2022 (@PhillyToMaine) August 30, 2021

What was most interesting was her ‘fans’ telling her to stop reporting on the truth about what’s happening in Afghanistan. Almost like they know how absolutely damaging it is to their president, Sleepy Joe.

I love you Brianna, but seriously, stop it. — CaliJ (@KJD_Zen) August 30, 2021

Seriously stop what? Reporting the truth for a change? C’mon, Brianna still isn’t reporting it with the gravity it deserves. But she’s not hiding it or blaming Trump so we suppose this makes CNN viewers, especially Biden supporters, angry.

Drama queens this morning, both of you. Kind of surprised at you Brianna. You usually don’t jump on the bandwagon. Oh Clarissa, how was your stint on Colbert? Making the drama rounds I see. — FrankieGirl (@FrankiieGirl) August 30, 2021

Drama queens?

What?!

Does Clarissa ever hear from any of d 120,000 evacuated with testimonials of how badass our military is?

Or is it just d 350 left that she is able to speak about.

Our guys were killed trying to rescue them, but you are still fixated on those that can not get into the airport! pic.twitter.com/aYIrMHp8iw — Azariah Buley ❤️🇺🇸⚖️👩‍⚖️ (@Bulerious) August 30, 2021

Because you know, CNN is always targeting Biden.

How many Americans, Azariah?

Why are they there? Why have they waited so long? — arg (@arg04967507) August 30, 2021

THERE IT IS.

Their fault for being there, ya’ know.

Don’t blame Biden.

Even though as late as July, Biden was reassuring us all NONE OF THIS would happen.

Why didn't they leave in April when they were told/warned??? — Kim_to_the_J (@kimjirak2004) August 30, 2021

Those darn Americans and their all-too-short skirts.

***

