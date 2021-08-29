This teacher, sadly, is far from unique.

We are living in sad and ugly times in this country when a teacher giggles and brags about losing the American Flag (and admitting the flag itself bothered her) and then suggesting her students say the Pledge of Allegiance to the pride flag.

And she admitted ALL of this like it was a good thing on Tik Tok.

Watch:

Teacher mocks the American Flag and suggests to students they can say the Pledge of Allegiance to the pride flag: pic.twitter.com/1QTS5xjPln — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021

She’s so damn amused with herself.

We imagine the parents of the kids in her classroom wouldn’t be quite as amused …

We don’t think she’s funny.

And neither does her school district, apparently:

A personal post by a teacher about the American flag is causing alarm/concern. Respecting our flag is a value we instill in students and is an expectation of our staff. We take this matter with extreme seriousness and are investigating and addressing it. — Newport-Mesa USD (@nmusd) August 28, 2021

Not exactly holding our breath that anything will be done with this horrific teacher who teaches English as a second language … we’ll keep an eye on it.

Her Tik Tok account gets worse, of course:

She shows off all the pride flags in her classroom and says “I pledge allegiance to the queers” pic.twitter.com/eQXe1OfPoW — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021

She pledges allegiance to all the queers.

Bless her little heart.

Some comments: pic.twitter.com/xgnBU14CJ1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021

Told you guys, the country is a mess.

Patricia Heaton perhaps said it best:

I’ve been reading about our fallen heroes all day, and then to see this…it made me weep. https://t.co/TaARsaWGHm — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 28, 2021

This.

All day this.

Not a grateful bone in her body. Sad and toxic for her students. — =] (@krudensparks) August 28, 2021

"But here's a flag you can salute." — Ed Preston (@edpreston) August 29, 2021

Truly terrible times we live in, girl. Just awful wow.😔 — Alice & Sweetie the Cat😻 (@AliceLittleHam1) August 28, 2021

Proud of where I come from and how I said the pledge every morning in the same school that raised this young man. Watch the video. Those flags aren't lost or forgotten.https://t.co/hY9mesnz2F — Kelly Vetter (@kkvetter5600) August 28, 2021

This does not represent all teachers. I don’t get political with the students. Ever. — MisterDer (@MisterDer) August 28, 2021

This IS WRONG IN SO MANY WAYS!!! — Madaniels (@Barkleyd2009) August 28, 2021

People need JESUS, more and more and more. — Susan Lytle (@splytle) August 28, 2021

Amen.

***

