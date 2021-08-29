Imagine blaming Trump because you were dumb enough to vote for Biden. Holy cow.

Hey, we joked about these troglodytes blaming Trump for everything but THIS is beyond parody.

Beyond even a Twitchy joke.

Look at this nonsense:

We told ourselves a fable that Biden was competent because we were rightly desperate to free ourselves from Trump. https://t.co/aT4oOjIuvk — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) August 28, 2021

DESPERATE TO FREE THEMSELVES FROM TRUMP!

Because you know, low gas prices, safe borders, brokered peace in the Middle East, low med prices, and history-breaking job growth for minorities were so OPPRESSIVE. They had to vote for the old puppet who has spent trillions in a matter of months, raised record-breaking inflation, ignored a border crisis, and has failed to prevent another COVID spike throughout the country. Not to mention that whole mess in Kabul and the 13 marines who were murdered on his watch.

All Trump’s fault!

Biden voters literally had 49 years in politics to research. He was always an idiotic blowhard, but they played themselves. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 29, 2021

So right you were wrong.

Now we count our dead.

We can only hope you learned from this. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 29, 2021

Narrator: They learned nothing.

And it was a mistake. For all of trump's faults, he would have been far better than Biden — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 29, 2021

A bologna sandwich that’s sat out in the August sun for a week would be far better than Biden.

You threw a fit when your girl didn’t win. You all had/have no idea what it means to be told no, not get your way, be on the losing team.

So spiteful that you refused to allow yourselves to acknowledge anything good, right, or true.

Look where it got you, where it got us all — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) August 29, 2021

You weren’t “rightly desperate.” Don’t even try to say getting rid of Trump was smart in any way. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) August 29, 2021

There was actually no proof Biden was competent at any point in his career. He was/is a liar, a plagiarist, a cheater and a racist. That you chose to deny this has led to utter ruin. You don't get to write one piece to remove your guilt. You and those just like you own this. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) August 29, 2021

Excuses excuses. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 28, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Who is we? — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 29, 2021

You told yourselves and a good portion of America a fable that Biden was competent. Not only that, you made excuses for the obvious signs that he was not. — Janice (@jannyfayray) August 29, 2021

No, Biden voters refused to admit they overreacted for four years, shrieking in their pink hats and vilifying trump supporters, so they knowingly voted for a racist turnip. But it’s going great so…well done. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) August 29, 2021

Bless your heart. Please go talk the families of 13 dead military men and tell them that. — Amy (@auntieamy90) August 29, 2021

How's that working for ya? — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) August 29, 2021

How’s that working out for any of us?

***

