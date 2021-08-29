If anyone had ANY doubt that Afghanistan is on Biden?

Yeah, not anymore.

And honestly, the phrasing ‘f**kup in Afghanistan’ couldn’t be more perfect when it comes to describing what we’ve witnessed over the past week. And sadly what we continue to witness yet today.

Take a look. As Damir says, ‘game, set, and match’:

You’re looking for the key fuckup in Afghanistan by the administration? This is game, set, and match. https://t.co/I12DMO6s7n pic.twitter.com/GIJAeimB10 — Damir Marusic (@dmarusic) August 29, 2021

Guess what they chose.

Hastily arranged meeting … everything about Afghanistan has been hastily arranged by the Biden admin but we digress.

Had it been US soldiers holding Kabul while a deal was being hammered out in Doha, you don’t get the panic, the crush, the deaths. Or at least nothing like what we saw. — Damir Marusic (@dmarusic) August 29, 2021

How TF did this happen?

Yes, that’s a facetious question because we all know this was a fail at the top.

So, the Taliban offered to have the US secure Kabul while evacuations were taking place. And Joe said no. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 29, 2021

Someone said no. Now, since the buck stops with Joe we should be able to assume he was the one who said no BUT we also suspect Joe isn’t deciding much of anything these days so there’s that as well.

McKenzie needs to be removed from his position — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 29, 2021

Surging to cover the withdrawal is military 101. It's basic doctrine. Withdraw under cover. — Dan Ballenger (@DanBallenger1) August 29, 2021

This isn’t rocket science.

And Joe still couldn’t figure it out.

Surprise, panic, and fateful choices.

Couldn’t have said it better.

