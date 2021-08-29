Good gravy.

How is this guy our president?

And seriously, 81 million morons voted for this?!

Biden tonight: "The United States continues to stand with our partner Iraq" where 2,500 U.S. troops are based. ABC to Biden: Top military brass wanted you to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Biden to ABC: "No, they didn't." — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 29, 2021

Biden is confused about Iraq – color us shocked.

Or maybe he’s confused about Afghanistan?

Or maybe the puppet is just confused about everything.

We’re going with that.

And yes, they did.

“Our partner Iraq”? Did I miss something? — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) August 29, 2021

When did we become partners with Iraq? Something to do with those pallets of cash?

Nightmare — Kevin Wensing (@Kevin_Wensing) August 29, 2021

Complete and total nightmare.

And the lies keep rolling in. — Randy Cole (@RandyCole13) August 29, 2021

Yes, yes they did — Joshua Ratcliffe (@jtratty) August 29, 2021

We made this same face.

Trump had said he wanted keep at least 2500 troops on the ground — Kaitlyn (@kaitchristopher) August 29, 2021

And he did. — Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) August 29, 2021

Gosh, a president who not only knew what he said but stood by it.

Shocking.

***

Related:

THIS –> Patricia Heaton DROPS harpy-teacher mocking the American flag and telling students to pledge allegiance to pride flag

‘Game, set, MATCH’: Here is the KEY f**k-up in Afghanistan by the Biden administration (OOPS, guess it wasn’t Trump’s fault)

Honey, YOU own this! Blue-check who thought Biden taking his jacket off was SEXY now blaming Trump for making her vote for Sleepy Joe