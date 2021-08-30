Rand Paul is taking NO PRISONERS.

And who could blame him at this point considering he’s basically the only senator to really stand up for Americans and push back on Fauci’s ridiculous, authoritarian ‘science’ and lies.

We love that he called journalists, ‘snot-nosed.’

Heh.

To every snot-nosed “journalist” who accosted me in the halls of Congress and spouted Fauci-isms denigrating natural immunity— read the science! Harvard Epidemiologist Says the Case for COVID Vaccine Passports Was Just Demolished – FEE https://t.co/cAFhE6O8JO — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 30, 2021

From fee.org:

A newly published medical study found that infection from COVID-19 confers considerably longer-lasting and stronger protection against the Delta variant of the virus than vaccines. “The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label,” the Scientific American reported Thursday. “The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.” Put another way, vaccinated individuals were 27 times more likely to get a symptomatic COVID infection than those with natural immunity from COVID.

So maybe leave people who’ve already had COVID alone and stop badgering them to get the shot?

Just sayin’.

This man @SenRandPaul is a national treasure. A freaking patriot and national treasure. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⬇️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/qxGKK5p0py — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 30, 2021

And yes, yes he is.

Watch it, Rand. You’re gonna be banned for telling the truth. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) August 30, 2021

Covid zealots are not going to be happy with this one. They tried their best to turn natural immunity into a conspiracy theory. Truth is starting to prevail, though. — Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) August 30, 2021

Think we’re all OVER the COVID Karens at this point.

Except for a few zombies on the Left who for whatever reason want to keep on letting the government think for them.

The Covidians only worship one god: Fauci — He Who (@aintwesomething) August 30, 2021

Branch Covidians, thank you very much.

