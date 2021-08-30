Rand Paul is taking NO PRISONERS.

And who could blame him at this point considering he’s basically the only senator to really stand up for Americans and push back on Fauci’s ridiculous, authoritarian ‘science’ and lies.

We love that he called journalists, ‘snot-nosed.’

Heh.

From fee.org:

A newly published medical study found that infection from COVID-19 confers considerably longer-lasting and stronger protection against the Delta variant of the virus than vaccines.

“The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label,” the Scientific American reported Thursday. “The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”

Put another way, vaccinated individuals were 27 times more likely to get a symptomatic COVID infection than those with natural immunity from COVID.

So maybe leave people who’ve already had COVID alone and stop badgering them to get the shot?

Just sayin’.

And yes, yes he is.

Think we’re all OVER the COVID Karens at this point.

Except for a few zombies on the Left who for whatever reason want to keep on letting the government think for them.

Branch Covidians, thank you very much.

