Remember when the White House admitted they were working with Facebook to control the flow of misinformation? AKA they were censoring content from the Big Tech giant they didn’t want to be shared or promoted …

Gotta wonder if they had anything to do with this:

Whether or not you agree with what Shana wrote, she has every right to be angry, to be FURIOUS, and to share her pain and anger. You’d think the a-holes at FB (who own Instagram as well) would cut her a little slack considering her son was just killed due to Biden’s failed leadership in Afghanistan.

But nope.

It’s so sad that she is the one that lost HER son yet she is the one being censored. — 🦋 (@alexissotexas) August 31, 2021

Americans must never forget what we’re seeing happen in this country right now. We’ve gotten far too complacent and lazy when it comes to pushing back.

Probably on orders from the White House. didn't they say they were working with social media and giving them lists of problematic accounts? — John Zee (@john_zeee) August 31, 2021

Holy smokes! No that's what you call unloading on someone. Hope she can somehow find peace but I can't even imagine the pain of losing a child. Hope I never have to find out. — Sam2000 (@Guy2000Stock) August 31, 2021

Prayers for these families and this gold star momma. The American people have ur six. https://t.co/mYjyiIWFAR — Jessika Fisher (@jessika_fisher) August 31, 2021

Gold star mom wrote this to Biden 👇🏾 https://t.co/mS7dHdOsRU — We are all Trolling 🤨 (@WeGovernUSA) August 31, 2021

Facebook and associates are scum,we must DELETE them! 👽🇺🇸 https://t.co/iWEaQwmiEN — BrokebackBiden (@BrokeBackBiden) August 31, 2021

Are we surprised they banned this Gold Star mom?

Unfortunately, not really.

After all, they waste a lot of time fact-checking memes and suspending people for disagreeing with the ‘accepted’ narrative.

