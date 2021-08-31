We’re sure the Taliban is all sorts of skeered, Ned. What are you guys going to do if they aren’t ‘meeting their commitments and obligations’? Leave again?

Sorry, but these tweets are just damned insulting as we know they bailed a DAY EARLY and there are still hundreds if not thousands of Americans STRANDED under Taliban rule.

Maybe this made Ned feel like he was doing something?

The Taliban needs to meet its commitments and obligations in Afghanistan on freedom of travel, respecting basic rights of the people, upholding its commitments on counterterrorism, not carrying out reprisal violence against those who stayed, and forming an inclusive government. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 31, 2021

Those who stayed.

Like they had a choice.

This is just absolutely repugnant.

Yes, we need to immediately deploy some consultants to assist the Taliban in building a Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion! — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2021

SEND OVER SOME SOCIAL WORKERS WHILE YOU’RE AT IT.

They’re flying our helicopters, wearing our uniforms, carrying our equipment, and hanging people. Pretty sure they’re not into “respecting basic rights” or meeting their “commitments and obligations.” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 31, 2021

Are we really doing this? Seriously? These are people who would shoot their own daughters so medevac could come pick her up and then blow the helicopter — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 31, 2021

Taliban working on counterterrorism… Sounds logical — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) August 31, 2021

Those in this Admin truly are the idiots sitting in the faculty lounge waxing poetic about how the world should be, instead of how it is. What a disaster! The college elites, who never faced a hardship in their life have turned their backs on Americans to barbaric terrorists. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) August 31, 2021

Those who stayed. Those who stayed. Those would be the Americans you abandoned. Resign in disgrace. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 31, 2021

Seriously?

Do you actually think that has a snowball's chance in hell of actually happening? pic.twitter.com/LgoHjpfBmw — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 31, 2021

I don't think you understand the Taliban — Mandy ✝🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 31, 2021

We don’t think they understand ANYTHING.

Maybe we can get the a White House to do one of those “Imagine” videos — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 31, 2021

The level of naivete on display in the state department is embarrassing. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 31, 2021

I’m sure that the Taliban are quivering in their American helicopters at this tweet. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 31, 2021

Right?

There are no words for the level of embarrassment this administration has proven to be. We knew they would be bad … we didn’t know how bad though.

***

