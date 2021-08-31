We’re sure the Taliban is all sorts of skeered, Ned. What are you guys going to do if they aren’t ‘meeting their commitments and obligations’? Leave again?

Sorry, but these tweets are just damned insulting as we know they bailed a DAY EARLY and there are still hundreds if not thousands of Americans STRANDED under Taliban rule.

Maybe this made Ned feel like he was doing something?

Those who stayed.

Like they had a choice.

This is just absolutely repugnant.

SEND OVER SOME SOCIAL WORKERS WHILE YOU’RE AT IT.

We don’t think they understand ANYTHING.

Right?

There are no words for the level of embarrassment this administration has proven to be. We knew they would be bad … we didn’t know how bad though.

