When we read this from the White House we rolled our eyes so much that for JUST A MOMENT, we could literally see our own a*ses.

Seriously?

This sounds a whole lot like ‘pouring gasoline on a fire is a GOOD WAY to put it out’.

Who ARE THESE PEOPLE?!

White House says pulling troops 'best way' to help Americans still in Afghanistan https://t.co/CBNNphajmZ — POLITICO (@politico) August 31, 2021

From POLITICO:

The White House is arguing that removing troops from Afghanistan will help them bring home the remaining Americans stranded in the country, according to talking points it’s encouraging its Democratic allies to echo. “Ending the military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops — and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead,” the talking points, circulated Monday night and obtained by POLITICO, read (emphasis theirs). So you see, leaving Americans at the mercy of the Taliban was a good thing.

Yay Biden.

Ahh yes, abandoning Americans is the best option says feeble Joe! pic.twitter.com/KgHbAGoz8E — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) August 31, 2021

“Pulling out all firefighters mid-rescue is the best way to help people still trapped in burning building, Mayor says” — Vince (@VanillaMag1lla) August 31, 2021

We seriously made this same face.

DAFUQ?

No nitwit we wanted them to allow all the Americans and green card holders to leave BEFORE he reduced below the 2500. There were also 7000 nato troops along with 16000 contractors. — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) August 31, 2021

Nitwit.

Now there’s a word we don’t hear often enough these days.

Sleeping with my wifes younger sister…. Best way to save my Marriage. — hipcheck 🇹🇼 (@hipchecked) August 31, 2021

Americans stranded in Afghanistan could not be reached for comment. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 31, 2021

Sad and true.

Yikes. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) August 31, 2021

Sums it up perfectly.

***

