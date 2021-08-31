When we read this from the White House we rolled our eyes so much that for JUST A MOMENT, we could literally see our own a*ses.

Seriously?

This sounds a whole lot like ‘pouring gasoline on a fire is a GOOD WAY to put it out’.

Who ARE THESE PEOPLE?!

From POLITICO:

The White House is arguing that removing troops from Afghanistan will help them bring home the remaining Americans stranded in the country, according to talking points it’s encouraging its Democratic allies to echo.

“Ending the military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops — and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead,” the talking points, circulated Monday night and obtained by POLITICO, read (emphasis theirs).

So you see, leaving Americans at the mercy of the Taliban was a good thing.

Yay Biden.

We seriously made this same face.

DAFUQ?

Nitwit.

Now there’s a word we don’t hear often enough these days.

Sad and true.

Sums it up perfectly.

***

