There are really no words for how absolutely repugnant and disgusting this is. This editor has her own issues with any and all teacher’s unions … but this crap right here? This should be a red flag for EVERYONE.

Telling people that learning loss is a myth and that it’s AOK for kids not to be able to do their times tables as long as they know the difference between a riot and a protest?!

WTF?

UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz says learning loss is a myth. “It’s OK that our babies may not have learned all their times tables…. They know the difference between a riot and a protest. They know the words insurrection and coup.” https://t.co/KOUugXpR11 pic.twitter.com/5Y6nWL55Ut — Mike Antonucci (@UnionReport74) August 30, 2021

Teacher’s union president. Because OF COURSE.

From eiaonline.com:

Something’s spreading through newsrooms and it’s not the coronavirus. Soon after Emma Green of The Atlantic challenged the well-worn talking points of NEA President Becky Pringle, we get Jason McGahan of Los Angeles Magazine going several steps further in an exclusive interview with United Teachers Los Angeles President Cecily Myart-Cruz. The piece is titled, “Cecily Myart-Cruz’s Hostile Takeover of L.A.’s Public Schools.” Here are a few of the more pungent quotes from Myart-Cruz:

“There is no such thing as learning loss. Our kids didn’t lose anything. It’s OK that our babies may not have learned all their times tables. They learned resilience. They learned survival. They learned critical-thinking skills. They know the difference between a riot and a protest. They know the words insurrection and coup.”

“It is not radical to ask for ethnic studies. It is not radical to ask for childcare. It’s not radical to ask for police-free schools so that students don’t feel criminalized. That is not radical; that’s just fact.”

“Education is political. People don’t want to say that, but it is.”

“Reopening schools without…a broader improvement of schools will be unsafe and will only deepen…racial and class inequalities.”

“You can recall the Governor. You can recall the school board. But how are you going to recall me?”

Time to disband these unions.

Past time.

“It’s okay that our babies are undisciplined stupid brats, they know how to block traffic and make TikToks”. fify — Suz – The dealer of waves 🌊 (@SunSuzSunTzuing) August 30, 2021

*Googles* “how to homeschool” — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) August 30, 2021

This explains so much about the state of our country… — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) August 30, 2021

Ain’t that the damn truth?

It is NOT OK that the children (not "our babies," they aren't hers) don't know their times tables. It is increasingly clear that the teachers don't know their times tables and don't care, and that people like this woman protect them. None of that is acceptable. — torpido (@edgecitykid) August 30, 2021

Teacher’s unions think they are co-parenting.

Parents need to tell them OTHERWISE.

I’ll bet she would believe it was important for her kids to know their times tables, she just doesn’t care if yours do. — Preston (@pbrown84119) August 30, 2021

