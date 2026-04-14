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Heh: WATCH Obama Bro Jon Favreau Squirm As He Realizes Hasan Piker Is EXACTLY Who the Right Says He Is

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on April 14, 2026

There are few things as satisfying as watching an Obama bro like Jon Favreau (not the cool actor) realize that he's in over his head in real-time. You'd think someone like Favreau would have done his homework on Hasan Piker, but we suppose he thought they'd be on the same team since Piker isn't a Trump fan.

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Think Favreau figured out the hard way that the enemy of his enemy may not be his friend after all.

And it's all there in his face as he squirms and tries to 'sanitize' who Piker is and his love of terrorists. 

Watch this. 

Twenty seconds we imagine Favreau would like to have back.

We can't believe they're quiet about a guy who just said he'd vote for terrorists over Israel.

Then again, maybe we can believe it. 

That's right, Democrats. Cuddle up to the antisemites. They are your voters, after all. You cater to them.

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And they just failed it. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO TERRORISM

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