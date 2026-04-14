Heh: WATCH Obama Bro Jon Favreau Squirm As He Realizes Hasan Piker Is EXACTLY Who the Right Says He Is

There are few things as satisfying as watching an Obama bro like Jon Favreau (not the cool actor) realize that he's in over his head in real-time. You'd think someone like Favreau would have done his homework on Hasan Piker, but we suppose he thought they'd be on the same team since Piker isn't a Trump fan.

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Think Favreau figured out the hard way that the enemy of his enemy may not be his friend after all.

And it's all there in his face as he squirms and tries to 'sanitize' who Piker is and his love of terrorists.

Watch this.

I could not love this more. The Obama Bro tries so freaking hard to sanitize Piker's love of terrorists, only to have it revealed that Piker is exactly who the Right says he is. The absolute state of the Democratic Party in one glorious 20-second clip. https://t.co/tK73dgQWCi — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 13, 2026

Twenty seconds we imagine Favreau would like to have back.

I can’t believe the animal rights people are quiet about a guy who abused his dog on a live stream — Lady Hairball (@LadyHairball) April 14, 2026

We can't believe they're quiet about a guy who just said he'd vote for terrorists over Israel.

Then again, maybe we can believe it.

Hamas is literally an epitome of extreme political violence, terrorism. Piker chooses the terrorists who execute at point blank, defenseless parents, kids in front of family.



He's a hero on the Left. pic.twitter.com/R0Oqn50A5h — TheUnsaid (@TheUnsaid11) April 14, 2026

That's right, Democrats. Cuddle up to the antisemites. They are your voters, after all. You cater to them.

Except Watts has done so much to empower this. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 14, 2026

The political left agrees with Hamas Piker. They just don't want you to know. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) April 14, 2026

I’m sensing Hasan Piker is another litmus/Rorschach test for the left. — David Cruz (@DCruzNews) April 14, 2026

And they just failed it.

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