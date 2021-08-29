You’d think an actual Afghanistan vet would know what he/she is talking about, which is probably why Brit Hume decided to share it.

We especially like how the vet wrote about apologists who keep claiming the withdrawal would be catastrophic no matter what.

That’s a damn lie.

Take a look:

This, by an Afghanistan vet, writing in the New York Times today. https://t.co/y8gJujil2e pic.twitter.com/CgJ3RelrUY — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 28, 2021

If our back is up against a wall, it is a wall we built.

It is a wall BIDEN BUILT.

We had to add that little caveat, just cuz’.

The narrative that everyone that will be left behind are Americans who decided they wanted to stay in spite of all the warnings issued by the State Dept to get out. A quick search of @SecBlinken Twitter feed shows one posted comment on July 30 welcoming the first arrival of SIVs — Arthur Dent (@_A_Dent) August 28, 2021

Right? Americans aren’t stranded, they totally chose to stay there. Don’t believe your lying eyes and stuff, listen to Jen P-sucky.

*so many eye rolls*

Yep – it’s 100% on Biden — Momeranthem say hi (@Aricariman1) August 28, 2021

Smells of Obama, Rice and Jarrett. – Everyone knows Biden falls asleep in meetings. — JeSuis #MockingJay ❌ (@Jam1p) August 29, 2021

We’ve been thinking the same thing.

This feels like Obama’s third term where he knows he has zero consequences and people will just blame the old white guy.

GENIUS!

***

