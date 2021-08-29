You’d think an actual Afghanistan vet would know what he/she is talking about, which is probably why Brit Hume decided to share it.

We especially like how the vet wrote about apologists who keep claiming the withdrawal would be catastrophic no matter what.

That’s a damn lie.

Take a look:

If our back is up against a wall, it is a wall we built.

It is a wall BIDEN BUILT.

We had to add that little caveat, just cuz’.

Trending

Right? Americans aren’t stranded, they totally chose to stay there. Don’t believe your lying eyes and stuff, listen to Jen P-sucky.

*so many eye rolls*

We’ve been thinking the same thing.

This feels like Obama’s third term where he knows he has zero consequences and people will just blame the old white guy.

GENIUS!

***

Related:

THIS –> Patricia Heaton DROPS harpy-teacher mocking the American flag and telling students to pledge allegiance to pride flag

‘Game, set, MATCH’: Here is the KEY f**k-up in Afghanistan by the Biden administration (OOPS, guess it wasn’t Trump’s fault)

Honey, YOU own this! Blue-check who thought Biden taking his jacket off was SEXY now blaming Trump for making her vote for Sleepy Joe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanBidenbrit humenew york timesvet