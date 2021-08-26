Huh. We thought the Left’s rules were that if you attack a Black man or woman that’s racist.

So by that logic, this tweet from Tara Dublin makes her racist.

Right?

Hey, we didn’t come up with the rules, we’re just playing by them:

Note, her name should be TaraDublinBLOCKS not rocks because wow, she blocks super easy. And then goes on a screeching rampage about reporting people who are mean to her … talk about a dumpster fire of a timeline.

This didn’t go over so hot for her:

it was probably just fine since that woman was a Democrat and WHITE.

Right?

Sorry, still trying to stick with their rules.

Embrace the power of and.

Oof.

Yup. Warnock has been accused of domestic abuse from his former wife; she has claimed he literally ran over her foot.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, girl.

Ouch.

***

