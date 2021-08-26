Huh. We thought the Left’s rules were that if you attack a Black man or woman that’s racist.

So by that logic, this tweet from Tara Dublin makes her racist.

Right?

Hey, we didn’t come up with the rules, we’re just playing by them:

You’re just a wife-beating former football player with multiple personality disorder who lives in Texas but illegally voted in Georgia #WalkAwayWalker https://t.co/zgTU6n8ilV — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) August 25, 2021

Note, her name should be TaraDublinBLOCKS not rocks because wow, she blocks super easy. And then goes on a screeching rampage about reporting people who are mean to her … talk about a dumpster fire of a timeline.

This didn’t go over so hot for her:

I was told attacking a black man was racist, so this makes @taradublinrocks a racist.

Am I doing this correctly @KevyB1990 @ian_mckelvey @ThatAmish1 https://t.co/oLoiJSEdd2 — Tim #willnotcomply #nomask #novaccine #exdemocrat (@PatriotTimM) August 25, 2021

Alexa, If a person is registered to vote in one state then they can run for office in said state…right? I wonder what Tara thought when Hillary ran for Senate in New York after being both the First Lady of the state of Arkansas as well as FLOTUS…@ian_mckelvey@ThatAmish1 https://t.co/oiWoXIbyLz — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 26, 2021

it was probably just fine since that woman was a Democrat and WHITE.

Right?

Sorry, still trying to stick with their rules.

You mad pumpkin, or just a racist😏 https://t.co/WMpI0j2N0W — DoodsTrks 🇺🇸 (@DoodsTrks) August 26, 2021

Embrace the power of and.

Oof.

Yup. Warnock has been accused of domestic abuse from his former wife; she has claimed he literally ran over her foot.

Wait. Making fun of mental illness is okay now? I’m confused. — King Friday (@DeonteRosenblat) August 25, 2021

Wow are you racist! — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) August 26, 2021

I think black people stopped listening to white Democrats about 160 years ago… — pete (@PeteBlazen) August 26, 2021

Wow. Attacking a black man. RACIST. Your rules. — DSR GROUP (@DSR_G) August 25, 2021

So he could be the Governor of New York then? — Lily 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 Que viva los patriotas (@Lily00997060) August 26, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Girl… you’re probably not the best person to critique anyone’s mental stability. pic.twitter.com/j3ajO2s44K — Katherine Trotter (@KatATrotter) August 26, 2021

Yeah, girl.

Ouch.

***

