This thread from Joey Jones … man.

We’re thinking Jen P-sucky and the rest of the Biden administration should take a look at this handful of messages Jones has received from veterans and Americans STRANDED in Afghanistan. Maybe if they had a little bit of actual communication with the people they’re deserting?

Just spitballin’.

Imagine how powerless Jones must feel reading these texts? Knowing our government is pretending it’s their fault for not leaving Afghanistan in April.

Nine-months pregnant.

Aces, Sleepy Joe.

Gotta love that big government that’s getting even bigger under Biden.

Yay.

Awful.

So much for that Aug 31 deadline.

Absolutely unforgivable.

Just heartbreaking.

These messages from veterans and Americans … heartbreaking.

Don’t worry, we’ll help raise their message to the world.

BIDEN, WHERE ARE YOU?!

America, where are we?

