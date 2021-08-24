Dude, you’re with NBC.

Don’t you love it when media types pretend their polls are actually revealing and even scientific? You have to wonder who they actually polled because this info looks very different from what sites like the CDC are saying.

But you know, whatever helps to sell the narrative that white, straight, Christian, Republican, Trump-supporting men are the holdouts …

Who's been vaccinated? And who hasn't? Our latest NBC News poll finds a revealing demographic breakdown: https://t.co/bEYUcpFp6U pic.twitter.com/R01V9gtyL3 — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 24, 2021

You know, if your poll is biased from the get-go your data and results will be as well.

Duh.

These figures are accurate as of August 16th…and the sources are cited in the graphic…again, I am calling total BS on your claim. pic.twitter.com/aZrR0tVrlZ — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) August 24, 2021

Huh.

Whaddya know?

That's not what the CDC said 6 days agohttps://t.co/sVpkRt4gcT — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) August 24, 2021

Note that, unlike the NBC poll, this is based not on people "saying" that they've had the shot, but rather on data on people who have had the shot. — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) August 24, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

BUT NBC!!!

Why would you run such an obviously inaccurate poll? pic.twitter.com/zLgfcvOY2R — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) August 24, 2021

Because even now, orange man bad.

The polling directly conflicts with data from the CDC. Who’s lying, NBC or CDC? Both? — JC (@FederalistJC) August 24, 2021

I guess the obvious is escaping most folks. This poll was designed & worded by people who are obviously obsessed with Trump. 'It can't be anything other than Trump why they don't vaccinate.' Guy hasn't been president for over 7 months and the media is still showing it's epic TDS. — RightWingLurkingSnake (@rmiames) August 24, 2021

This is a POLL and directly contradicts the CDC data on who has been vaccinated. Ridiculous. — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) August 24, 2021

A poll to determine vaccination rates? When you have actual hard data from CDC? How utterly worthless. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) August 24, 2021

Totally legit.

