We’re not sure what type of person can look at Afghans literally clinging to the OUTSIDE of a plane and plummeting to their death in order to escape the Taliban and say, ‘Hey, we should just wait and see how this turns out.’

And you know what? We’re pretty sure we don’t want to know.

Good ol’ Jennifer Rubin never fails to disappoint:

Considering we’re already seeing some horrible sh*t coming from the Taliban? Pretty sure we can go ahead and make that call, Jenn.

Hey man, things are different and stuff.

Biden.

Man.

We got her too.

Although, to be honest, most of her tweets are low-hanging fruit.

Our apologies to clowns everywhere.

***

