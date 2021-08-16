Look at Senator Tom Cotton doing Biden’s job for him.

Thank goodness some adults in our government are showing up for work.

If you’re an American stranded in Afghanistan, or know one who is, please contact my office immediately: (501) 223-9081 or

[email protected] The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 15, 2021

Hopeful US citizens trapped in Kabul can see this.

Cotton spokesman says that their office has heard from multiple US citizens in Kabul trapped behind Taliban checkpoints, who can’t safely reach the US perimeter and have no clear option for what to do. https://t.co/rY5QTSPLKd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 16, 2021

You know this looks really really really really bad for Biden when Media Matters president Angelo Carusone tries deflecting by attacking Cotton … for trying to help Americans.

Hey, nobody ever said this guy was the brightest crayon in the box.

Imagine being trapped in Afghanistan in this moment..and thinking best person to call is Tom Cotton of all people. Honestly, if someone’s in that situation where Tom Cotton is the only number they can call, they’d be better off just calling NYC’s 311. I mean really. Tom Cotton. https://t.co/IHR3GhIdLK — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 16, 2021

You have to wonder how absolutely broken by politics someone has to be to attack a senator for trying to help Americans. Especially when President Biden can’t be bothered to even make a statement.

RedSteeze dropped him.

Imagine criticizing Tom Cotton when the current president is currently on vacation. https://t.co/AOWA2sTZOm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

Seems like you might not know much about how Senate offices work. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 16, 2021

Government, how does it work?

This is really peak partisan brain. US senators intervene all the time to get government services for their constituents including things related to foreign entry and travel. David Brock really paying to instruct the evacuation of American citizens? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 16, 2021

Nobody does peak partisan better than Media Matters.

Also imagine thinking that it's cool to make fun of people who risked their lives going to Afghanistan and are now in danger — Sharkweek0178 (@sharkweek0178) August 16, 2021

Maybe those people are trying to call the WH and end up getting a 2021 Cheech and Chong remake….”Joe’s Not Here!”…response — epcpotown (@epcpotown) August 16, 2021

Angelo is looking down his nose right into his sweater. "He's from Arkansas. And his last name is Cotton. He's like a Southern comic book character." — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 16, 2021

Don’t forget he’s probably raising his little pinky as well.

*snicker*

***

