Don’t worry, FOLKS. Biden and Harris are hard at work meeting with their national security team on Afghanistan.

See, the White House posted a picture to prove it, even:

Look at how thoughtful Biden is. Super worried and contemplating what to do to help the Afghans.

Right.

Tweeps were definitely having a lot of fun with Biden and Harris’ photo-op but a few others noticed something disconcerting about the picture.

Take a look.

Oops.

Does this mean this is an older picture?

In other words, NOT Biden and Harris meeting with their national security team on Afghanistan.

Hrm.

Keep going.

Oh yeah, that’s a big one too.

Way to go, exposing CIA and other assets’ locations.

Yikes.

What a train wreck.

Wow.

Huh, why would the White House ‘doctor’ a pic like this?

Kidding, we know damn well why they’d do it.

Where the Hell is Biden?

***

