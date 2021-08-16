First Jake Tapper went after Blinken and now Savannah Guthrie going after Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. What’s going on here, media? lol

She even broke out Biden’s presser from early July where he basically got EVERYTHING wrong about Afghanistan.

Right? Hey, we’re as shocked as you are.

Watch:

👀 Savannah Guthrie just destroyed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for downplaying all the Saigon-esque helicopter shots out of #Afghanistan: His excuse? “To be fair, the helicopter has been our mode of transport from the embassy for 20 years.”

pic.twitter.com/kshnecDRUU — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 16, 2021

THAT’S his excuse? They’ve been using helicopters for 20 years … really Jake.

Dude.

REALLY?!?!

When National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked on NBC this morning how the Biden administration got Afghanistan "so wrong," Sullivan first replied "to be fair, the helicopter has been the mode of transport from our embassy to the airport for the last 20 years…" pic.twitter.com/JCLoHnNVG5 — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) August 16, 2021

To be fair, his response and the entire Biden administration are a joke.

I actually gained a lot of respect for Savannah today. — Gina 👄 (@benslexi) August 16, 2021

We are always shocked to see a member of the mainstream media actually do their job.

Sad, we know.

His responses were heartless. — JCV (@JCVCreates) August 16, 2021

Heartless.

Thoughtless.

Soulless.

What you’d expect from the Obama administration. Oops, sorry, the Biden administration.

🤡 show — BigRedMachine 🇺🇸🦅 (@BigRedMachine42) August 16, 2021

This is an insult to clown shows everywhere.

Savannah Guthrie…cutting through the BS and I’m here for it. — Kathryn Gator (@kat22an) August 16, 2021

We were too.

Crazy stuff. Heh.

***

