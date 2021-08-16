First Jake Tapper went after Blinken and now Savannah Guthrie going after Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. What’s going on here, media? lol

She even broke out Biden’s presser from early July where he basically got EVERYTHING wrong about Afghanistan.

Right? Hey, we’re as shocked as you are.

Watch:

THAT’S his excuse? They’ve been using helicopters for 20 years … really Jake.

Dude.

REALLY?!?!

To be fair, his response and the entire Biden administration are a joke.

We are always shocked to see a member of the mainstream media actually do their job.

Sad, we know.

Heartless.

Thoughtless.

Soulless.

What you’d expect from the Obama administration. Oops, sorry, the Biden administration.

This is an insult to clown shows everywhere.

We were too.

Crazy stuff. Heh.

***

