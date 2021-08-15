You know it’s really bad for Biden on Afghanistan when Jake Tapper and CNN are going after Secretary of State Blinken. Granted, there are plenty of other media friendlies and Lefties trying to claim this is Trump’s fault (as usual) or that Biden didn’t mean everything he said on July 8 or that we misheard him but Charles C.W. Cooke has the receipts.

All of them.

Take a gander:

Spin it if you like, but President Biden said all these things out loud on July 8 of this year. https://t.co/bG71L3otGz pic.twitter.com/MKBNRk1Pln — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 15, 2021

Gosh, when you see it like that in black and white.

Sorry, navy and white.

Oh, and notice our use of the word ‘debacle’ in the headline. By definition, a debacle is a sudden and ignominious failure.

That works, right?

Biden’s been in government so long, he was there to knife the South Vietnamese in the back too. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) August 15, 2021

Fifty years of failing.

And people still voted for this guy.

You’re subtweeting somebody, and I don’t mind. — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) August 15, 2021

He could be subtweeting the entire media and Left with this tweet.

From someone that deployed there 3 times, the Afghanistan military has no core values or flag to rally around. Its too much tribal and culture difference. Not saying the Afghanistan military isnt brave, it is, but without a strong bond to each other it will collapse. — Ranger66 (@Ranger6611) August 15, 2021

Biden couldn’t have done a worse job if he had actively tried.

But let’s not give him any ideas.

***

