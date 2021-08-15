Welp, this is pretty damn damning.

Literally, everything Joe said in this press conference about withdrawing from Afghanistan has been proven wrong in just a matter of days.

DAYS.

Watch this:

This may become the most infamous — and devastating — press conference ever held by an American President. pic.twitter.com/j4kKwyPDVm — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 15, 2021

This could not look any WORSE for Biden … seriously.

We knew it would be bad, but we had no way of knowing how bad it would get and how quickly. Hope all of those Never Trumpers out there who voted for their principles are enjoying the show.

This just confirms the consensus that Joe Biden, whether Congressman, Senator, Vice President, or President has never been right on foreign policy in any shape form or fashion. — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) August 15, 2021

Just a DISASTER.

That's because he has no idea what he is talking about, He's at a point in his life where he tries to put his shirt on his legs in the morning, I bet he would stumble if you asked him his wife's name — David #TeamCyborg (@bfield999) August 15, 2021

"He came to the conclusion that the government will collapse"

"Nope, no he didn't, not true"

The nope not true with nothing to back it up seems to be a theme recently — Zugashii (@Zugashii) August 15, 2021

All that means is the biden administration will just leave them on the roof. 😂😂😂 — UkeepWhatUKill1776 (@UkeepK) August 15, 2021

Oof.

At least no mean tweets. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 15, 2021

Well that didn't age well. 🙄 — WilliamR (@wribb) August 15, 2021

This man has the nuclear codes. Let that sink in. — ☀︎︎ 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 ☀︎︎ 🧜‍♀️☀️🛶 (@SweetVaBreezy) August 15, 2021

Terrifying.

Joe will say anything if he thinks it'll earn him an extra pudding cup. — Snake Plushkitten – official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) August 15, 2021

Especially if it’s chocolate!

Sums up, well everything, about Biden.

***

