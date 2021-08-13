Phil Kerpen is quickly becoming one of this editor’s favorite accounts to follow on Twitter.

If you are looking for someone calling out all of this nonsense around masks and what sure seems like politically convenient expert advice, look no further than Phil.

Seriously.

For example:

Did you attach the wrong link to this outlandish, unsupportable claim? There are zero research citations or references in the linked document. https://t.co/r9nn5Jtd1f — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

Masks work because they say so. Or something.

Keep going:

The citations you do have in that document — did you even read them? pic.twitter.com/9mgGvyrnLB — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They probably didn’t because they know the people who read their tweets will run off, thump their chests, and say, ‘SEE, THE AAP SAYS MASKS WORK! REEEEE!’

Seriously, does AAP read the studies *they themselves cite* in their document that calls for child-masking with no evidentiary support? pic.twitter.com/vnmbWhFf04 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

Terrible.

So, the link you suggested on the research supporting child masking has no citations in the child-masking section. Your references section actually goes the other way. But there's this! pic.twitter.com/OMeyzJol8b — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

Just. Wow.

Recap: The document you link as "research supports" child-masking has zero research supporting child-masking, multiple references against it, and a call for **even more* federal school funding, *even if schools are remote-only*. Citing the teachers union. Have you no shame? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

Citing the teacher’s union.

And no, they have no shame.

None of them do.

