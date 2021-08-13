OMG, NOT THE MURDER HORNETS.

Weren’t these things supposed to show up and kill us all last year? Or was that just the virus? Let us know when homicidal rabbits are a threat then MAYBE we’ll start worrying.

The first sighting of a living "murder hornet" of 2021 was reported by a person in Washington state this week, the state's Department of Agriculture said. https://t.co/QhRFJNpNaD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 13, 2021

Da da DAAAAAAAA.

NOT NOW, MURDER HORNETS https://t.co/IBpzztv9uu — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 13, 2021

So clever and edgy.

We’re surprised she didn’t put a bunch of clap emojis between the words in this tweet.

Then Jen Psucky jumped in:

plus 1 on this https://t.co/j8UCjKMCsJ — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) August 13, 2021

Great tweet.

Really.

Aces.

They sure showed those murder hornets!

When Joe wakes up can we address Afganistan and the loss of military equipment to the Taliban? Is this not aiding their siege? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 13, 2021

+1

But plus 1 on Afghanistan, amirite? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 13, 2021

+2 … maybe?

Shut up and try to mitigate some of the damage you’ve done. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) August 13, 2021

This. ^

Hahaha, so relatable. How's the vacation…I mean slaughter of Afghan civilians…going? — Steve (@SteveChoppah) August 13, 2021

So totally relatable.

Lying Biden's Press Secretary apparently cares more about Murder Hornets than 3,000 troops being sent to Afghanistan to evacuate the U.S. Embassy after Biden's EPIC FAILURE. — Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) August 13, 2021

Failure.

Fair.

Why did your boss flee to Delaware again? Murder hornets get him? — Debs 🌸 (@deb_h7) August 13, 2021

You guys are really bad at everything — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) August 13, 2021

Yup.

Murder hornets? Stay tuned for live beheadings on tv. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) August 13, 2021

Anything else going on right now? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 13, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

