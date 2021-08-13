Been a while since we last wrote about James Woods.

And yes, what he said.

Pregnant people? DAFUQ?

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but the last time we checked it was women who give birth.

Not people.

Women are of course people but birthing requires very specific parts that are traditionally female.

Ahem.

And we let these ‘people’ tell us to mask our kids in school? REALLY?

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Or something like that.

And yet here we are using words to talk about this nonsense.

Heh.

***

