This may well be the most-ratioed tweet on Twitter today.

You know she’s a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Pretending Mussolini was a good leader. Huh. Alrighty then.

As our readers know, typically we do not cover randos and normies because there is no telling if someone without a blue-check is really who they say they are, HOWEVER, if the tweet is really bad and gets a lot of attention we would not be doing our jobs if we didn’t write about it.

C’mon, this tweet was MADE for Twitchy. HA HA HA HA HA

Mussolini "never deliberately killed people"? He stabbed someone when he was 10 years-old! Here's the wiki on his war crimes:https://t.co/wZKyWIN1aA By the way, American progressives of the 20s and 30s also idolized and supported Mussolini. https://t.co/Jlxa8iF3Hg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 12, 2021

BUT TRUMP AND DESANTIS ARE WAY WORSE.

Reminds us of the yahoos who claim the people who broke into the Capitol on January 6 are worse than ISIS.

Stanning Benito Mussolini is an interesting take. https://t.co/fAYLfTwgpD — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 12, 2021

Something you definitely don’t see every day, even in our line of work.

But allowing people to make their own choices about masking and vaccinations is EVIL AND STUFF.

Listen up, and take notes.

This is what you're up against.

They hate you and all you stand for.

Think accordingly. https://t.co/fINBRsTJOu — Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Salad Shooter (@Harry_Bergeron) August 12, 2021

Sadly, yes, this seems more and more true.

Sure, this tweet is hilariously stupid, but we’re pretty sure she means it.

Or she’s just trolling.

Maybe both?

Tell us you're an unhinged nutjob without telling us you're an unhinged nutjob. https://t.co/HzTTnuKahW — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) August 12, 2021

Not all nurses are compassionate… or sane https://t.co/A3GrCbIRZO pic.twitter.com/TQ6rxiXYn0 — Vic Nik (@Vics_Specter) August 12, 2021

Clearly.

Yikes.

