Seriously folks, what is wrong with this guy?

And what is wrong with the people who keep ELECTING HIM?

Wait, Califorinia.

Never mind.

Good ol’ Fartwell is truly the Twitchy gift that keeps Twitchying.

This guy …

Charlie’s invite was pretty unbiased and professional and Eric went down the idiotic path he always goes down, which ultimately always lands him on Twitchy with us and our readers pointing and laughing at him.

Always.

You could not be a bigger drama queen if you were part of the cast of Mean Girls. — Kate (@kateinva) August 12, 2021

That's what Xi said… — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) August 12, 2021

Imagine the gall of someone who slept with a Chinese spy for years to call ANYONE an insurrectionist. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) August 12, 2021

Grow a pair and debate him instead of hiding behind the computer. You won't debate him because you would get destroyed and you wouldn't be able to edit it. — Bitter Tim (@VanSolo10) August 12, 2021

Fang Fang couldn't find a better target? She needs remedial training. — james todd (@nascardad50) August 12, 2021

Right?

Like she picked this guy?! EL OH EL

Let’s be honest…he knew that would be your response and now he can say “I invited Swalwell on my show but he doesn’t have the stuff to come in and debate me.” — Suz (@CanUHearMeThink) August 12, 2021

Quite possible.

And Eric fell right into it.

Heh.

I’m surprised he stopped at 2) You’d have thought he could have finished up with: 3) I’ll be too busy screwing Chinese spies; and 4) The only way I’d even consider this is if farting loudly is allowed. https://t.co/CLmB26kbM6 — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) August 12, 2021

So @ericswalwell can’t have an open, honest fair debate. Why am I not surprised. https://t.co/y8Pp8R8tbV — ArizonaDreaming (@PWeim) August 12, 2021

How immature can you be @RepSwalwell ? Are you scared you can’t beat @charliekirk11 in a debate. Grow some balls stop, screwing Chinese spy’s and passing gas on National TV! You lack couth https://t.co/O4nrM9EuYm — American✝️🇺🇸🗽 (@evers_oak) August 12, 2021

Eric: YOU’RE GONNA KILL MY KIDS! Also Eric: *Screws a Chinese Spy* https://t.co/fcHBfJoGdf — TRHL™ (@OfficialTRHL) August 12, 2021

Good times on Twitter.

***

