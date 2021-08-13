Exclusive.

HA HA HA HA HA

Why would anyone EVER listen to Rebekah Jones about anything?

Oooh notes.

He’s special, you guys.

Except …

Trending

From Hogewash.com:

The first order of business this morning in Courtroom 513 at the District Courthouse in Rockville, Maryland, was the entering of nolle prosequi motions by the State’s Attorney’s Office. The false charge of failure to obey a temporary peace order filed by Rebekah Jones against Christiana Pushaw was among the cases dropped. According to a spokesman for the State’s Attorney, there was no evidence to support the charge.

UPDATE—The only other people who were in the courtroom other than me when I witnessed the charge being dropped were an Assistant State’s Attorney, Judge Moffett, the clerk, and a bailiff. Rebekah Jones was not there. The case was not going forward, so her testimony was not necessary.

Womp womp woooooomp.

Heh. He hasn’t yet.

Oops.

Huh, did Rebekah Jones lie … again?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Never fails.

It’s GONE. Who knew?

Travis

So why did he delete it?

***

Related:

‘You guys are REALLY bad at everything’: Jen Psaki tweeting about those super important MURDER HORNETS does not go well for her

‘And these idiots wonder why we don’t trust them?!’ James Woods DECIMATES the CDC by quoting Rochelle Walensky and BOOYAH

‘Two shades of batsh*t CRAZY’: Jennifer Rubin DRAGGED for rejoicing because there are ‘officially’ fewer white people now

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chritina PushawDeSantisRebekah Jones