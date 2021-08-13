Exclusive.
Christina Pushaw, Press Secretary to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to take a plea deal in the criminal case again her in Maryland for defying whistleblower Rebekah Jones’ interim peace order in Montgomery County, Md.https://t.co/Lg8Mes7Uqb
Why would anyone EVER listen to Rebekah Jones about anything?
Here is a copy of my contemporaneous notes from June 8th, the day after @ChristinaPushaw's attorney appeared in court in June. pic.twitter.com/Ajntxzzard
I suggest you re-examine the trustworthiness of your sources. The charges were dismissed. https://t.co/RcuEOR8XS0
Cc @MaxNordau @wjjhoge @GrizzlyJoeShow @PolitiBunny
From Hogewash.com:
The first order of business this morning in Courtroom 513 at the District Courthouse in Rockville, Maryland, was the entering of nolle prosequi motions by the State’s Attorney’s Office. The false charge of failure to obey a temporary peace order filed by Rebekah Jones against Christiana Pushaw was among the cases dropped. According to a spokesman for the State’s Attorney, there was no evidence to support the charge.
UPDATE—The only other people who were in the courtroom other than me when I witnessed the charge being dropped were an Assistant State’s Attorney, Judge Moffett, the clerk, and a bailiff. Rebekah Jones was not there. The case was not going forward, so her testimony was not necessary.
Will Thomas delete his tweet and apologize?https://t.co/ApkWDa8nsW https://t.co/v73zhV2bZD pic.twitter.com/qxEB9ijFoN
https://t.co/QagXGy1BHU pic.twitter.com/ItxOoScdrL
Hey, everyone who has been looking up the status of @ChristinaPushaw's "criminal" case on the Maryland Judiciary website – try searching now. https://t.co/albmoeOrTH pic.twitter.com/1tBQN2KxOT
Hoo boy. Here come all the receipts. You’d think the self-acclaimed “smart set” might have learned by now but nooo… they persist in providing free entertainment on this stupid bird site. Bless. 🙏 https://t.co/7LNPw6P5a4
Travis
I shouldn’t apologize for that at all. It was a fair question.
So why did he delete it?
