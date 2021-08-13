Exclusive.

HA HA HA HA HA

Christina Pushaw, Press Secretary to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to take a plea deal in the criminal case again her in Maryland for defying whistleblower Rebekah Jones’ interim peace order in Montgomery County, Md. https://t.co/Lg8Mes7Uqb

Why would anyone EVER listen to Rebekah Jones about anything?

Here is a copy of my contemporaneous notes from June 8th, the day after @ChristinaPushaw 's attorney appeared in court in June. pic.twitter.com/Ajntxzzard

Oooh notes.

He’s special, you guys.

Except …

From Hogewash.com:

The first order of business this morning in Courtroom 513 at the District Courthouse in Rockville, Maryland, was the entering of nolle prosequi motions by the State’s Attorney’s Office. The false charge of failure to obey a temporary peace order filed by Rebekah Jones against Christiana Pushaw was among the cases dropped. According to a spokesman for the State’s Attorney, there was no evidence to support the charge.

UPDATE—The only other people who were in the courtroom other than me when I witnessed the charge being dropped were an Assistant State’s Attorney, Judge Moffett, the clerk, and a bailiff. Rebekah Jones was not there. The case was not going forward, so her testimony was not necessary.