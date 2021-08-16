Seems the Left is not happy with Mika Brzezinski for being honest about Joe Biden’s absolute and complete FAILURE with Afghanistan. Honestly, we’ve seen a good bit of actual reporting from our good friends in the mainstream media, but there are still several people trying to find a way to blame Trump.

Because everything is always Trump’s faut.

Duh.

Watch this.

First Jake, then Savannah, then Mika?! WHAT NEXT?! Dan Rather?!

Kidding, we know he wouldn’t know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

And seriously, the Left can’t deal.

Look at this:

How quickly they turn on their own.

Imagine being angrier at Mika for calling Biden out than at Biden for actually deserting Afghans and Americans in Afghanistan.

So there!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

REPORTING THE TRUTH.

How dare they!

