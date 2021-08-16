Seems the Left is not happy with Mika Brzezinski for being honest about Joe Biden’s absolute and complete FAILURE with Afghanistan. Honestly, we’ve seen a good bit of actual reporting from our good friends in the mainstream media, but there are still several people trying to find a way to blame Trump.

Because everything is always Trump’s faut.

Duh.

Watch this.

On #MorningJoe Mika Brzezinski calls Trump's dealings with the Taliban treasonous, but still blames Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHm8vdffpb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 16, 2021

First Jake, then Savannah, then Mika?! WHAT NEXT?! Dan Rather?!

Kidding, we know he wouldn’t know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

And seriously, the Left can’t deal.

Look at this:

Why does anyone still watch this “news” show? — Carla Allen (@cwallen720) August 16, 2021

How quickly they turn on their own.

Mika won't get an invite to Camp David on 911. — Ntw (@MillionMomsMeet) August 16, 2021

This show is still on. Thank goodness I got rid of cable so I don’t have to even think about this show. — Travis Higgins (@DirkC79) August 16, 2021

Imagine being angrier at Mika for calling Biden out than at Biden for actually deserting Afghans and Americans in Afghanistan.

It’s why I stopped watching a long time ago. — Get Vaccinated (@dujardin_chris) August 16, 2021

So there!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Shut up, Mika! — Bedda the Saint (@Gail16248770) August 16, 2021

I've never much cared for Mika. — Facts are Facts (@TWillmc) August 16, 2021

Shameful behavior from network hosts. — Arriadna 😷🗳💙🇺🇸 (@Arriadna) August 16, 2021

REPORTING THE TRUTH.

How dare they!

***

