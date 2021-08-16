Welp, sounds like things are going super awesome in Afghanistan.

Oh.

Wait.

Nope.

It’s even worse than we could have imagined.

This is horrific and yes, Biden is to blame.

Trending

No matter how hard his proglodytes are trying to claim otherwise.

From Legal Insurrection:

Taliban leaders have publicly pledged to be magnanimous in victory, assuring government officials, troops and the people of Afghanistan that they have nothing to fear as ever larger swaths of the country fall under their control.

But Afghans pouring into Kabul and those still in Taliban-held areas say they have witnessed unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. In addition, they say, Taliban commanders have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become “wives” for their fighters—a form of sexual violence, human-rights groups say.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said Thursday that it had received reports of the Taliban executing members of the Afghan military who had surrendered. “Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Feels like Obama’s third term, yeah?

Taliban are terrorists, Joe. Duh.

Probably should do something about that.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

HA! THIS –> Mercedes Schlapp asking who is ACTUALLY working at the White House today results in HILARIOUSLY perfect tweets

Media Matters pres. DRAGGED for attacking Tom Cotton who’s been doing Biden’s job FOR HIM trying to help US citizens trapped in #Kabul

What the … WOW! Pic White House posted to prove Biden/Harris were ‘hearing updates’ on Afghanistan looks KINDA sorta off (thread)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanBidenJoe BidenTaliban