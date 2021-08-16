Think everyone is starting to wonder …

Who is working at the White House today? — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 16, 2021

Clearly, it’s not Biden, Harris, or anyone else.

They’re all on vacation.

Even P-sucky is out.

Not to worry, the Biden administration has it covered.

*sigh*

This may be closer to the truth than we realize.

Just that little jester diva with the fake nails. Press conference in briefing room at 2PM. — Flinthead (@mideberry) August 16, 2021

The cleaning staff are in there cleaning up the mess left behind — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (people/need/Jesus) (@mamasherry21) August 16, 2021

This. ^

Has anybody here seen my old friend Joe? — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) August 16, 2021

Napping? Ice cream time? Pudding snack time?

I heard they are accepting volunteers. We can just swing by and sign up to manage Afghan Policy among other positions. 🙂 — Confessions of a Conservative (@TwisteChristian) August 16, 2021

Any one of us would do a better job at this point.

Ain’t NOBODY working at the White House.

Or at least that’s how it feels.

Not to worry though, Biden is crawling out of his hole later this afternoon to talk about how this is all Trump’s fault.

Stay tuned.

