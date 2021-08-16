Yeah, this just keeps getting better and better.

And by better and better we mean unbelievably worse and WORSE.

But hey, good news. Taliban claims they will respect women’s rights as long as they do what they tell them and wear a hijab.

Afghanistan: Taliban vows to respect rights of women, as long as they wear hijab https://t.co/p3fzIR0MmA pic.twitter.com/19RmaPayr1 — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर 🇺🇸 (@jihadwatchRS) August 16, 2021

What a bunch of sweeties.

From Jihad Watch:

A spokesperson for the Taliban has promised that Afghan women will not be deprived of work opportunities or education when the militant group comes to power, on condition that they remain veiled in public. Suhail Shaheen told the BBC on Sunday that the group, which subscribes to Sharia law, would respect the rights of women. Under the new government that is being formed, women will be allowed to leave home alone, work, and have access to education, so long as they wear hijabs, Shaheen explained. He insisted that women had nothing to fear from the Taliban and that the group would protect their honor.

So they respect their rights EXCEPT for that whole actually being seen thing.

K.

Uh huh, everything is flowery during the honeymoon. Give them a month — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) August 16, 2021

Dark times ahead, dear reader.

Pretty sure they have no rights, so that's an easy statement to make. — Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) August 16, 2021

This. ^

We will respect women's right pic.twitter.com/NKZK0WcnYp — 🥂Wirama (We-Rama) Pin Up Illustrator (@WiramaStudio) August 16, 2021

Hijab is more important than the respect for women, right? — AfricanGnosticAtheist (Luan Oratile) (@SecularWorldT) August 16, 2021

As long as we can’t see their faces they’re free to live their lives.

Sure.

Come to think of it, we’ve heard more from the Taliban than our own president. Scary times.

***

Related:

Look on their faces?! PRICELESS! Mika Brzezinski puts Afghanistan FAILURE square on Biden and the Left can’t DEAL (watch)

What the … WOW! Pic White House posted to prove Biden/Harris were ‘hearing updates’ on Afghanistan looks KINDA sorta off (thread)

Savannah Guthrie DESTROYS Ntl. Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for downplaying Saigon-esque helicopter shots out of #Afghanistan (watch)