If we have learned anything about being on Twitter, it’s that people with those fancy blue checkmarks (especially on the left) will say really stupid stuff thinking it’s a good idea at the time only to delete tweets later … almost as if they want us to write about them.

Maybe deep down that’s their thing, they love getting mocked on Twitchy.

Yeah, that’s it.

For example, these tweets from Matt Yglesias are a real train wreck (honestly, we can see why he deleted them but still):

I wonder why Matty deleted this tweet.🤔 pic.twitter.com/DLmOpGnT27 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 3, 2021

Conservatives bullied people out of vaccine passports?

Really?

Huh.

And what summer 2020 debates? We weren’t the ones tearing down statues and rioting in the streets during a pandemic.

You mean summer 2020 protesting without mask debates. — MrsPinky Thoughts 🇺🇸 (@MRSpinkston85) August 3, 2021

He keeps dreaming up ways to force people, seemingly unaware that we're not going to be forced. — The Peoples Republic of Padilla (@StpeterPadilla) August 3, 2021

This just might be an order of magnitude stupider than his norm. Maybe it simply hurt to leave it out there? — Santa's Tavern (@SantasTavern) August 3, 2021

That'll own the cons. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) August 3, 2021

Right?

So owned.

But wait, there’s more:

Voluntarily get the shot and they’ll pay you $50 if you do it in the next x weeks.

If not, you will be held down and vaccinated for $0.

Wow.

Fascist much, Matty?

Always “someone” will carry out their totalitarian fantasies. Matty couldn’t hold down Stephen Hawking. Yes, I know Hawking is dead. — Jer Variant (@BakoJer) August 3, 2021

Oof.

Matt should volunteer to hold people down, and see how well that goes. — Jeff (@jeff_robar) August 2, 2021

Scratch a lib, find a fascist. And you never have to scratch too deeply. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 2, 2021

That you don’t.

***

Related:

‘Beauty fades, dumb is FOREVER’: Maxine Waters DROPPED for trying to throw the CDC under the bus because SHE didn’t do HER job

‘A plan that actively HURTS children’: Mary Katharine Ham DECIMATES states that masked kids and closed schools in brutal thread

‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection