Among *the most* copious & unassailable data we have on COVID is that it blessedly spares almost all children, & we had lots of indication of this early, but we ignored it in favor of a plan that actively hurts children. It was and is wrong. https://t.co/PqQN1aQhKd — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2021

I get this a lot. This is an unrealistic, immature way to approach public policy for millions. In my area, they’ve been out of regular school for 18 mos. Self-harm & learning loss are up. If a society operates as this guy would like, we’d eliminate pools. This is not compassion. pic.twitter.com/Uu8y7kbLJS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2021

I also get a lot of “but what about might happen in the future and data we might have later?” Again, not a realistic way to do public policy. It has no limiting principle. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2021

It seems quite sensible to favor mountains of data about a disease over possible future data, which we cld incorporate into calculations. The message of public bureaucracies that’ve systematically ignored good data we have on COVID+kids, is they’ll let us know when it’s “safe.” — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2021

In places where that public bureaucracy has been most resistant to letting kids do things in person despite tons of very good data, I have trouble seeing when they get to “safe” without being pushed aggressively. That’s been the story of the parents fighting for more than a yr. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2021

And in many those areas most resistant to in-person school, all the staff and admin of school districts were pushed to the front of the vaccination line way back in the spring. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2021

