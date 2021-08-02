Wait, so Bidenâ€™s top COVID adviser just admitted the cloth face coverings that Americans have been wearing for nearly 18 months DONâ€™T WORK.

Huh, color us shocked.

Oh, no, we knew that.

So why TF do they keep insisting Americans wear them?

Watch:

Things that make you go hmmmmm.

Masks. Donâ€™t. Work. And they freakinâ€™ know it. THEY ADMITTED IT.

If they really wanted to do something theyâ€™d close the damn border.

Worthless is putting it mildly.

