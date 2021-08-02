Wait, so Bidenâ€™s top COVID adviser just admitted the cloth face coverings that Americans have been wearing for nearly 18 months DONâ€™T WORK.

Huh, color us shocked.

Oh, no, we knew that.

So why TF do they keep insisting Americans wear them?

Watch:

Joe Bidenâ€™s top covid advisor just went on CNN and admitted the masks people are wearing donâ€™t work against covid. As Iâ€™ve been saying, this is all just cosmetic theater. pic.twitter.com/bB58Up5GXN â€” Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2021

Things that make you go hmmmmm.

Masks. Donâ€™t. Work. And they freakinâ€™ know it. THEY ADMITTED IT.

If they REALLY wanted to do something last year they wouldâ€™ve been handing out FREE N95â€™s on Every Main Street in America Instead stock cloth with elastic straps were Gouged over the counter Told me all I needed to know â€” Vicious Sid (@vicious155) August 2, 2021

If they really wanted to do something theyâ€™d close the damn border.

Everyone I know in the medical profession has been saying this for over a year. Can't we get back to the clear messaging about washing your hands well, not shaking hands, coughing into your elbow and away from everyone, and if you feel sick, stay home and away from others? â€” Alyce Spruell (@amspruell) August 2, 2021

Liberals behind all the mandates/lockdowns are having a huge party not far from the Provincetown outbreak CDC used to put everyone back in masks https://t.co/yhrfKDnKnc â€” Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 2, 2021

Over a year ago he said they were pointless. https://t.co/iNmj1NLY3U â€” chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) August 2, 2021

No way. You mean to tell me the thin piece of paper everyone has been wearing on their face doesnâ€™t protect you!? â€” Diamond Joe Burner (@DiamondJoeBurnr) August 2, 2021

I said the 1st time I put on a mask and my glasses fogged up that these things were worthless! â€” JT (@optiontrader001) August 2, 2021

Worthless is putting it mildly.

