Sad, confused, annoying Maxine Waters.

Been a while since we last wrote about her.

We suppose since she has no riots to inflame she’s been laying low … and c’mon, pretending it was the CDC’s job to extend the eviction moratorium? Really?

I don't buy that the CDC can't extend the eviction moratorium – something it has already done in the past! Who is going to stop them? Who is going to penalize them? There is no official ruling saying that they cannot extend this moratorium. C'mon CDC – have a heart! Just do it! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 2, 2021

She doesn’t buy it.

Huh.

Too bad it’s reality.

You’d think an elected official would KNOW THIS, and she probably does. She also probably knows her supporters are too damn stupid to know it.

Luckily, lots and lots of people were more than happy to call her out and REMIND her.

The CDC literally made that power up. Nothing in their enabling legislation granted them that power. And that’s ignoring the fact that the Constitution does not grant that power to any branch of the Federal Government. The eviction moratorium was illegal from the start. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) August 3, 2021

From.

The.

Start.

Like so many of these mandates, restrictions, and other overreaches from our pals in government and the CDC.

"Who is going to stop them" asks a woman who clearly has never read history enough to discover what happens when tyrants overreach. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) August 3, 2021

Maxine Waters isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. pic.twitter.com/B0MY5A28ds — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) August 2, 2021

We sorta love this.

Are you sure the Supreme Court didn’t rule on this, Maxie? Maybe you should look into it a little more — Grimme Outlook ⚛️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸✝️ (@Evilchemteacher) August 3, 2021

Maybe.

Heh.

Just think— if the President can just ignore the Supreme Court, why wouldn't the next Republican President just ignore the Supreme Court and Congress? You want us to toboggan down the worst of slippery slopes and will act surprised when over the cliff we go. — Gerry (@GerryDales) August 3, 2021

Excellent point.

Maxine is what’s wrong with Congress. She literally doesn’t understand her role. Makes sense that she’d want to delegate her job to an unelected organization that is not a legislative body. Democrats often pass the buck to Judges who legally are not allowed to make laws. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) August 3, 2021

If you want to share your wealth with those who may be on the receiving end of eviction notices – have at it. If you are truly ignorant of the law, then learn it. But I think you’re a trouble maker. There is still funding available. Help your ppl find it. — lateblum (@lateblum) August 3, 2021

Maxine could absolutely write some giant checks to help out.

Notice she’s not offering.

They should not be able to make laws and rule over people, they are advisory. You are a LAW MAKER for christ sake, and have been for too long, how do you still not understand how this works. You are, the worst. Wait, there are a few others just as bad as you unfortunately. — Jreff (@DrDowder) August 3, 2021

The CDC isn't a legislative body. The CDC has no right or authority to tell landlords what they can or can't do with their own property. In what world is it reasonable for landlords to have to pay their own mortgage AND their tenants' rent for them just because the CDC said so? — WeaverFan420 (@WeaverFan420) August 2, 2021

"Have a heart" from the woman who went along with the draconian lockdowns that cost people their lives and livelihoods and cost children their mental/physical health and education. Take ALL the seats, you braying twatwaffle. — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) August 2, 2021

Is this a parody account, is Mad Maxine Senile, or is her staff so ignorant that they don’t know CDC lost this argument in the SCOTUS months ago? All of the above is an option here. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) August 2, 2021

Because the Supreme Court said so.

And they have similar power as Congress and potus. Three co-equal branches 🤡 — David Hof (@swisstexas) August 3, 2021

Seems pretty simple, right?

And gosh, golly, and gee, you’d think a sitting legislator would know this.

***

Related:

‘A plan that actively HURTS children’: Mary Katharine Ham DECIMATES states that masked kids and closed schools in brutal thread

‘Man, people just really hate her’: Detailed thread about Kamala Harris’ shocking unpopularity will give you ALL the warm fuzzies

‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection