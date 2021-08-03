They gave this guy a freakin’ EMMY.
Never forget that.
Oh, and his policies also are to blame for the deaths of thousands of elderly people in nursing homes …
Democrats sure can pick ’em.
BREAKING: Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, an investigation by the state attorney general concludes. https://t.co/7BkWFrgyT0
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021
From AP News:
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”
People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor.
“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, federal and state laws,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday.
On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing. Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government, the investigation found.
James said the investigation wouldn’t have been possible without the “heroic women who came forward.”
Ruh-roh.
NY AG Letitia James: Gov Andrew Cuomo & staff created a “toxic work environment and climate of fear.” Says he harassed multiple women, many of whom were young w/unwanted groping, kissing & inappropriate comments. Then retaliated against at least one woman.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 3, 2021
Retaliated against at least one woman.
We knew Cuomo was a creep but wow.
This story is developing. – sj
***
Related:
RUN AWAAAY! Matt Yglesias gets all BIG AND BAD with conservatives on getting vaccinated then deletes tweets (we got ’em!)
‘Beauty fades, dumb is FOREVER’: Maxine Waters DROPPED for trying to throw the CDC under the bus because SHE didn’t do HER job
‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection