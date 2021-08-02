Yeah, we know your verification system sucks, Twitter.

Considering the majority of our editors here at Twitchy have been turned down over and over again for verification (the last one based on an email they said wasnâ€™t correct that they were actually emailing?!) so the fact they verified a fake account does not surprise us one bit.

Itâ€™s always been political.

This makes them getting caught this way even funnier.

Twitter VERIFIED this obviously fake account????? pic.twitter.com/IhcEa9sXxW â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

Yes.

They did.

Shocker.

**sighs deeply** I have emailed Cormac McCarthy's agent and publisher about this â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We love it.

A representative from McCarthy's publisher has confirmed that this is a fake account â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

Whoda thunk?

Oh, thatâ€™s right, everybody.

McCarthy's agent has also confirmed that this is not Cormac McCarthy: "It's obviously not him." â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

Psh.

Obvs.

I would like to thank Twitter's horrible verification system for forcing me to email Binky Urban about this stupid account â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

We would like to thank Twitterâ€™s horrible verification system for ignoring Twitchy editors who deserve their blue checks and have for years and years.

Tommaso Debenedetti is unsurprisingly thrilled by the news that a hoax account has been verified pic.twitter.com/9u2Z1MfmT0 â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

Twitter has a real blindspot for fake Cormac McCarthys https://t.co/nNvt5ruaYh â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

and just like that @CormacMcCrthy is no longer verified pic.twitter.com/N8Z3NkQ5v7 â€” Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 2, 2021

Heh.

***

Related:

â€˜Couldnâ€™t write a better parody if you triedâ€™: Matt Whitlock makes TX troll Gene Wu look like a TOOL in back and forth over Abbott â€˜doing his jobâ€™

â€˜Imagine youâ€™re a NORMAL personâ€™: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and itâ€™s near perfection

â€˜Congrats, GOP, you are f**king uselessâ€™: @Oilfield_Rando goes through Infrastructure Bill line-by-line and itâ€™s HILARIOUSLY infuriating