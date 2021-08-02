Yeah, we know your verification system sucks, Twitter.

Considering the majority of our editors here at Twitchy have been turned down over and over again for verification (the last one based on an email they said wasnâ€™t correct that they were actually emailing?!) so the fact they verified a fake account does not surprise us one bit.

Itâ€™s always been political.

This makes them getting caught this way even funnier.

Yes.

They did.

Shocker.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We love it.

Whoda thunk?

Oh, thatâ€™s right, everybody.

Psh.

Obvs.

We would like to thank Twitterâ€™s horrible verification system for ignoring Twitchy editors who deserve their blue checks and have for years and years.

Heh.

***

Related:

â€˜Couldnâ€™t write a better parody if you triedâ€™: Matt Whitlock makes TX troll Gene Wu look like a TOOL in back and forth over Abbott â€˜doing his jobâ€™

â€˜Imagine youâ€™re a NORMAL personâ€™: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and itâ€™s near perfection

â€˜Congrats, GOP, you are f**king uselessâ€™: @Oilfield_Rando goes through Infrastructure Bill line-by-line and itâ€™s HILARIOUSLY infuriating

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex ShephardCormac McCarthytwitterverified