Just when you think Gene Wu can’t make you cringe anymore he makes you cringe just a little bit more.

The biggest problem that's not been discussed is that Dan Patrick and Greg Abbott both think they're Governor, but neither knows how to do the job. https://t.co/p9bvcKJOuS — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) August 2, 2021

‘Neither of them knows how to do their job’, says the guy who ran out of the state to avoid doing his job.

The irony is thick here and we’re willing to bet Gene isn’t bright enough to see it.

“He doesn’t know how to do his job” says the guy 2000 miles from his workplace. — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) August 2, 2021

Seriously.

Get this guy a mirror.

In fact, get him two.

Hilarious to suggest someone else doesn’t know how to “do their job” when you fled your state because you don’t know how to do your job in the state legislature. https://t.co/ND8GIDOn1M — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 2, 2021

And by hilarious we’re willing to bet he means pathetic, sad, and absolutely mock-worthy.

Genuinely don’t know how these guys ever get elected again. 1️⃣ Gene ran for state legislature 2️⃣ Gene can’t stop commonsense election bill 3️⃣ Gene flees to DC hoping national Dems SUPERSEDE legislature 4️⃣ Why would you ever put Gene back on the legislature? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 2, 2021

Especially in Texas?

That might be acceptable in say California, but Texas?

Dude.

So far, I've done MY JOB of protecting the rights of my community members. Republicans, while in control of the state for 3 decades, has: Failed to fix the power grid.

Failed to protect Texans from COVID-19.

Failed to lower property taxes.

Failed to run a stable government. https://t.co/FCjz4Xsj3k — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) August 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

He’s doing his job by running away.

Only a Democrat would think this is a good argument.

Whitlock ended it:

“Protecting the rights of my community members” by spreading COVID in Washington and posting pictures of sad salads. Couldn’t write a better parody if you tried. https://t.co/18ycLUElDH pic.twitter.com/jF1xtGZL4J — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 2, 2021

And Gene is most definitely a parody.

***

Related:

‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection

Oooh, so TOUGH! Tom Arnold literally tries picking a fistfight with Dinesh D’Souza on Twitter over Charlie Sykes and YES, everything is stupid

‘Congrats, GOP, you are f**king useless’: @Oilfield_Rando goes through Infrastructure Bill line-by-line and it’s HILARIOUSLY infuriating