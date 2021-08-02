Once again we visit the timeline of Oilfield Rando for a ‘play-by-play’ of the stupidity in the Infrastructure Bill and the ridiculous things Democrats are getting away with because Republicans are basically letting them. As he points out in this thread, our GOP sadly seems more and more useless, hiding behind the excuse that they’re the minority.

It’s getting old, folks.

But what’s not getting old is Rando’s take on the bill. Hey, it still sucks but if we can laugh a little why not?

Already found $250 million for an invasive plant species removal program lol. Infrastructure! pic.twitter.com/MaNuMttTyM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

WTF is an invasive plant species and where are they removing it from?

Oh cool, $50 million for STUDIES on how to tax us more with road usage and per-mile fees. You are useless, @gop. Useless. pic.twitter.com/x29f7o9EtP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Spending our money to figure out how to take more of our money from us.

Government at its finest, ladies and gents.

Studies on people hitting deer lol. Infrastructure! pic.twitter.com/HI4sv7vmoK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

You know that face you make when you’ve got a new puppy in the house and she won’t let you work and she’s so darling you want to play with her and not work but you know if you don’t work you don’t get paid? Yup, just made that face.

$50 million for ten “Transportation Resilience and Adaptation Centers of Excellence”, which will do climate change reports and engage “disadvantaged communities”. Again, you are f**king trash, @GOP pic.twitter.com/LqpcfZlzce — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

What he said.

Upgraded Amtrak train service in……Canada. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/XwnvlK4F0B — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

IN CANADA.

Combatting human trafficking is infrastructure, apparently pic.twitter.com/tOe0FdljEJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Promoting more lady truckers is infrastructure, even though gender isn’t really a thing anymore pic.twitter.com/QB3zhejgWp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

We thought gender was just a construct and stuff.

All new cars will have to be equipped with a breathalyzer, h/t @creek_ghost pic.twitter.com/0thSmSE0qF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Studies on smoking the weed and driving. Infrastructure! pic.twitter.com/BvhLJwwmgv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

They legalize weed and want us to pay for studies of people driving under the influence of weed.

Hint, they’ll get high.

There, study done.

Sport fishing and recreational boating safety is infrastructure pic.twitter.com/MOiNDUtpFC — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

smh

$2.5 billion in green energy subsidies for schools and non-profits pic.twitter.com/lJs5P7MIvv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

The “Digital Equity Act” lmfaoooooo pic.twitter.com/jFRImps10Z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Digital Equity Act.

Man, if we never hear the word ‘equity’ again it will be too soon.

$5 billion for low/zero emissions school buses pic.twitter.com/3M1dsLCiVN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$250 million for electric ferries pic.twitter.com/xpOvEnk7vU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Electric ferries?

We sellin 87 million barrels of oil from the SPR, moist boooooiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/WwwP6PqkEY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Another $2.6 billion for NOAA, those science bitches pop up in every single spending bill lol pic.twitter.com/KmUf4VjZPo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Because science!

$50 million for Utah, there’s Mitt’s payout pic.twitter.com/h6elNmNoj2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Yup.

$16.3 billion for DOE renewable energy and efficiency programs pic.twitter.com/tAvVDzQIp3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$2.1 billion for carbon dioxide transportation infrastructure pic.twitter.com/OjLaR3MNEf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$21.5 billion for clean energy demonstrations pic.twitter.com/6Xl7H4yrnS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$1 billion for the Appalachian regional commission, there’s Manchin’s payout. And $150 million for the Delta regional authority pic.twitter.com/reXkM0bC6n — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Yup again.

$75 million for the Denali commission, there’s Murkowski’s payout pic.twitter.com/F8r1FalSVz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Wow.

$14.2 billion for the FCC pic.twitter.com/yUal6s6RfO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$3.4 billion for the Federal Buildings fund pic.twitter.com/hlbLQ7Y38S — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$330 million for DHS pic.twitter.com/7lXfNwie0c — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Infrastructure!

$455 million for the Fish and Wildlife service pic.twitter.com/pn9tA16mYw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$510 million for the US geological survey pic.twitter.com/b30yuLO0mC — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$2 billion for the EPA pic.twitter.com/l4FYDR2QKo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

$3.5 billion for Indian Health Service. Infrastructure! pic.twitter.com/976a1ui4eE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Well, that’s what popped out on the first skim. Tomorrow will be working up the full RandoLand breakdown. At least I haven’t seen the National Endowment for the Arts yet — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Your government at work.

***

