As Twitchy readers know, congressional candidate and veterinarian Debby Burnett tweeted a selfie while claiming she worked on the COVID floor at her hospital.

I work on the COVID floor at my hospital. It's full. The entire floor + the ICU are at capacity w/ COVID patients — almost all unvaccinated. Our district has one of the lowest vaccination rates because our rep Lauren Boebert spreads lies & misinformation about the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/LOeMLxzT7r — Dr. Debby Burnett for Colorado (@BurnettForCO3) July 27, 2021

Ok, so apparently she’s also a physical therapist? But what’s really interesting here is the hospital in question is Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and many many many people were able to provide her with the actual stats of that ICU and it is in no way at capacity.

Not to mention this editor happens to have just come home from Cheyenne, Wyo, and knows several family members and friends who work at the hospital …

Seems she was trying to score points for her campaign against Lauren Boebert and thought nobody would know about little old CRMC.

She was wrong.

Check out her defense:

To all the Boebert supporters asking why a veterinarian works on the COVID floor of a hospital — I am also a licensed Physical Therapist who has worked at my hospital for over 11 years. My hospital, like most nationwide, have PT's on their COVID floors helping patients recover. — Dr. Debby Burnett for Colorado (@BurnettForCO3) August 1, 2021

Ok, sounds legit.

Except she then turned around and did this:

What a difference one day makes. What happened to the “COVID frontline worker”? Poof. Gone. pic.twitter.com/1lweeBRWs5 — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) August 1, 2021

Psh, she has given a bad name to veterinarians everywhere.

You’re still lying. Here are the state’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/lpZEjdCptp — Joel App (@AppyJoel) August 1, 2021

Strange to leave that out of your bio– which hospital? — Demi-Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 1, 2021

I'm not a Boebert supporter, I just don't like when people lie. Your hospital isn't even in CO, and is nowhere near full. pic.twitter.com/HfpWN6y13y — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 1, 2021

Oopsie.

Which hospital? If you are going to make a claim, then expect it to be checked out. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2021

Now we’re seeing some tweets claiming her PT license is actually expired but since we can’t actually confirm that we’ll just mention it …

Either way, such a huge fail.

***

Related:

‘Persuasion requires people TRUST YOU’: Brutal thread explaining why govt. messaging to the vaccine-hesitant sucked and STILL sucks a must-read

‘LMAO, who are you?!’ Alex Vindman begs for help ‘getting the word out’ on his book no one cares about and HOLY MOLY that’s a lotta backfire