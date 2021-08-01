As Twitchy readers know, congressional candidate and veterinarian Debby Burnett tweeted a selfie while claiming she worked on the COVID floor at her hospital.

Ok, so apparently she’s also a physical therapist? But what’s really interesting here is the hospital in question is Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and many many many people were able to provide her with the actual stats of that ICU and it is in no way at capacity.

Not to mention this editor happens to have just come home from Cheyenne, Wyo, and knows several family members and friends who work at the hospital …

Seems she was trying to score points for her campaign against Lauren Boebert and thought nobody would know about little old CRMC.

She was wrong.

Check out her defense:

Ok, sounds legit.

Except she then turned around and did this:

Psh, she has given a bad name to veterinarians everywhere.

Oopsie.

Now we’re seeing some tweets claiming her PT license is actually expired but since we can’t actually confirm that we’ll just mention it …

Either way, such a huge fail.

***

