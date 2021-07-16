Oh look, Ted Lieu is desperate for attention on Twitter again. What is it with Democrats on Twitter? Do they really think picking fights where they get their a*ses handed to them over and over again somehow builds cred?

Maybe they just like seeing us write about them when they screw up?

Masochists.

Like this:

And really? Tagging Megyn Kelly?

He had to know this wouldn’t go well for him … like at all.

As we said above, masochist.

Ouch.

Perpetual man-child.

That totally works.

Of course not, those deaths don’t further or validate his narrative.

Real smooth, Ted. Super smooth.

***

