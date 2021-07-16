Oh look, Ted Lieu is desperate for attention on Twitter again. What is it with Democrats on Twitter? Do they really think picking fights where they get their a*ses handed to them over and over again somehow builds cred?

Maybe they just like seeing us write about them when they screw up?

Masochists.

Like this:

Dear @Rep_Clyde: Can you take 34 seconds of your time to watch insurrectionists brutally assault police, and the cheering by the mob on Jan 6? This was not, as you say, a “normal tourist visit.” Will you apologize to police for your disparaging comments? cc: @megynkelly https://t.co/RHkIaZIZpB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 15, 2021

And really? Tagging Megyn Kelly?

He had to know this wouldn’t go well for him … like at all.

As we said above, masochist.

Hey @tedlieu – I realize you get more attention by using my name since most ppl have no clue who you are, but try to get this: saying it was awful but the media overplayed it is not that controversial. Grow up. https://t.co/cnDluvqqcS — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 15, 2021

Ouch.

Sadly, #TinyTed is a perpetual man-child. He and the wife just love the grift — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) July 16, 2021

Perpetual man-child.

That totally works.

I call him Rep Lieu, Eddie Haskell. As Wally would call Eddie, both are "wise guys" with similar maturity levels — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) July 16, 2021

I don't recall Ted Lieu saying anything about David Dorn or any of the other dozens of people who were murdered during last year's "summer of love". — Scott Stringle (@scott_stringle) July 15, 2021

Of course not, those deaths don’t further or validate his narrative.

Real smooth, Ted. Super smooth.

***

