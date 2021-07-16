Remember the other day when Black Lives Matter blamed America and not Communism for the riots … sorry … protests in Cuba?

Good times.

Probably a reason for that.

Rest in Power #FidelCastro — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 26, 2016

Maybe BLM should just go to Cuba …

Hey, we’re not being snotty, we’re being helpful. If they hate capitalism and America and think Fidel Castro and communism are rad, they should go where they can live under that sort of rule. I’m sure there are plenty of Cubans who would be more than willing to give up their place there in Cuba in order to come here to America.

Everybody wins.

Check this out! https://t.co/9p9b08VrvU — James Lindsay, getting one billion moms (@ConceptualJames) July 16, 2021

Oh, we did.

Holy crap, lol.

Lessons from Fidel Castro.

WOW.

And US Embassies were encouraged to fly the BLM flag. Holy cow …

Let's not forget about this — https://t.co/EHVtXq96VT — KIERANJWHITE (@kieranjwhite) July 16, 2021

Gosh, this is probably why they blamed America for the Cuban protests and refused to admit it’s communism.

We’re shocked … SHOCKED.

Heh.

I support BLM, and I'm cuban…but this is verry wrong.

Wtf — Angiebabycharity☮🌊❤. Miss my daddy from covid😥 (@peacebabeyy) July 15, 2021

Then maybe she shouldn’t support BLM.

They don’t support her.

Can you take this down. You don’t understand the pain and suffering this man has caused my family. — Isa Alvarez (@isaalvarezzz) July 15, 2021

Black lives will FOREVER have my support, but your organization has a political agenda OVER a humanitarian one. I will not support you. — Jaclyn Isis (@jaclynisis) July 15, 2021

Cubans get it.

I support BLM, but I thought it was a sick joke when someone posted that you all had posted this when this dictator died. Really? No. I do not support your thoughts here. There is more work to be done between all communities to understand each other’s pain. — Ainel Zoellick (@AinelZoellick) July 15, 2021

Oopsie.

This is not going well for these well-known and admitted Marxists.

I support BLM. But here you @Blklivesmatter are VERY WRONG — Ceci from the Grove (@CeciGrove) July 15, 2021

i support blm but this this right here oh my god what is wrong with you — P.M. {babypuffs} 🇬🇾 🇹🇹 (@PM_GuyIsTaken) July 15, 2021

Please take this down. That man has put his people under so much suffering, please — sammy:))) (@multiwig) July 16, 2021

a white man who lied & enslaved a whole country? I thought you were activists for Black Lives? — Nullified (@ShakespearGold1) December 1, 2016

Good question.

***

