A week ago we had no idea who Gene Wu was.

It was a better time.

Truly.

In case you missed it, Gene Wu is one of the BRAVE and HEROIC Democrats who ran like little girls from their responsibilities in Texas. Gene has wasted a lot of time on Twitter, talking about how brave he is, and feeding every annoying stereotype and caricature we could come up with for a lefitst legislator.

Serious train wreck here.

For example, this thread where he went on some nasty attack on fellow Tex Rep Briscoe Cain is a doozy.

If someone sucked at being a committee chairman so badly, that the Speaker has to create a completely new committee out of thin air, just to avoid the bill coming through that same committee again… that chairman should return ALL their #txlege pay checks. https://t.co/7bJGVufseP — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

Oh, did we mention Gene is attacking a man with a disability?

Cain has Autism.

But you know, Cain ‘knows his Twitter rule’ and he asked for it or something.

(Brisco, you know my Twitter rule about other House members. You don't mess with me, I don't mess with you. Don't cry about it later.) — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

Wow, this guy is a serious bully. Maybe if he ate more than fruit and yogurt he wouldn’t be such a prick on social media.

Seriously, we have covered some nasty Democrats but this guy is a mess.

He kept going.

Holy shit. Did you ask OAN to make you look like a serial killer? pic.twitter.com/PCWPNGNdEF — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

Why do Democrats always attack the way people look?

We thought they were the kinder and tolerant party.

Just kidding, we know better.

Here, y'all like that so much. Here's another one. Cosplay as a real cowboy. pic.twitter.com/eh37D1xnAZ — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 16, 2021

Or you know, it’s Texas. Maybe he actually is a cowboy?

And why TF does Gene have all of these pictures?

This is … creepy.

Classy, Gene.

Y'all do whatever you want. I've never treated Cain differently than any other member, and he's never asked to be treated differently. If he can insult and make fun of other people, then he can take it too. I will continue to apply the same rules to him. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 16, 2021

Hey, this editor is all about the equal treatment of people REGARDLESS of a disability, but that Gene is an elected official doing this to another elected official with Autism on Twitter?

Yikes. Not a good look.

Someone seriously needs to take Gene’s Twitter away.

***

