But this is so unlike Nikole. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Now there's the least shocking news of the day https://t.co/KPMF36zEBY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 15, 2021

Communism solved racism.

You know what? We got nothin’.

There is literally nothing we can say to make her belief less horrible.

Communism is responsible for tens of millions of deaths …

From PJ Media:

“Cuba is poor. Cuba is communist. Cuba violates human rights and represses dissent.” “Education is the cornerstone of the revolution,” she wrote. She praised the communist country’s education and health care systems, saying the latter, in particular, is a “world model.” “Black Cubans especially are wary of outsiders wishing to overthrow the Castro regime. They admit the revolution has been imperfect, but it also led to the end of codified racism and brought universal education and access to jobs to black Cubans,” she argued. “Without the revolution, they wonder, where would they be?” Under the communist revolution, where are they now? They are in the streets, fighting for freedom. Some of them have been arrested for speaking their minds. After all, unauthorized public gatherings are illegal in Cuba. Funny how communism works that way.

Funny stupid, not funny ha-ha.

We need to broker an exchange with the Cuban regime: we will give them our communists, they will give us their freedom-fighters. Everyone wins. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2021

Hell yeah.

Everyone wins.

tired of dealing with clueless people when it comes to living under communist regimes — Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) July 15, 2021

That's why everyone is clamoring to get in there — dr president-elect carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) July 15, 2021

Pure ignorance! — Paulinha (@paulinha198416) July 15, 2021

Oh yeah, brilliant. Right up there with 'Communism ended famine in China' Are we reviewing fiction in this bookclub now ? — kasper (@kasper18835130) July 15, 2021

Lol. Shocking — David Teran (@davidteran) July 15, 2021

Yeah, we feel shocked.

Oh, wait.

***

