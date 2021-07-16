Another day, another Democrat pretending she is fighting some grave injustice that just doesn’t exist. It’s really strange, how desperate the Left is to insist the country is bad even though they are in charge. And honestly, this from Rep. Joyce Beatty is just silly.

Please, show us where Black women are being denied their right to vote, Joyce.

Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. ✊🏾 #OurPowerOurMessage pic.twitter.com/YyGT4uayto — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Love how the Women’s March yahoos are there; those broads never met a ridiculous movement they wouldn’t exploit for attention and money. Good ol’ Linda Sarsour, still fighting the good fight … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and they were arrested for a cute little photo-op.

What a ridiculous world we live in, folks.

Black women can't vote??? This is terrible. Please give me an example of one who has been prevented from voting and I'll be happy to stand with you! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 16, 2021

Sign us up as well although you’d THINK if this was actually happening the names of the Black women who were denied their right to vote would be plastered all over the media …

Where is it that you can't vote, Puddin'? — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) July 16, 2021

Cuba?

RedSteeze was good enough to remind Joyce that she is indeed allowed to vote and gosh, golly, gee, she has been voting a lot for a long time.

So what’s she fighting for again?

America so free you can protest for rights you already got. — Lionel Szechuan (@LionelSzechuan) July 16, 2021

And Ohio requires photo ID, has a significant population living in rural areas, and yet you never hear about any issues with voting…participation has gone up — DJ Manjo (@dj_manjo) July 16, 2021

Sorry, but we were told by the vice president that rural folks are just too gosh-durned stupid to figure out how to make a copy of their ID, let alone vote.

Sheesh, oppressor.

Heh.

She voting for herself 😆 — VeraLynn (@VeraLyn19349267) July 16, 2021

Uhm, so vote? — Out withTrudeau 🇨🇦 (@RobGauthier9) July 16, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA, right?!

Not allowing Democrat operatives to pick up your vote from your living room 3 months before Election Day without asking for ID, is just like Selma…🙄 — Baja Man (@bajaman1776) July 16, 2021

Joyce took virtue-signaling to a whole new level. Yikes.

***

