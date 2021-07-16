In case you weren’t feeling quite afraid enough this morning, Vox stepped in to do their part to try and scare you.

A jetliner?! OMG, WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE.

Well, eventually yes, this is true, but our country is doing pretty damn good when it comes to COVID these days. Unless you live in a sh*thole like LA County where they’re re-masking all people indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated.

Take a look:

*sigh*

Sounds scary right? MILLIONS are vulnerable.

And a jetliner is A BIG PLANE.

But …

850 people fit on a jetliner.

3700 people die in a car accident, every day.

2400 people die of heart disease, every day.

1700 people die of cancer, every day.

There are 330 million Americans.

Look, we’re not belittling these deaths but the fear-mongering and constant panic-porn with COVID need to stop. We have always been mortal and we always will be.

Sorry, media. You need a new schtick.

Dammit, Net Neutrality!

Yup.

‘Nuff said.

***

