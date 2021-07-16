In case you weren’t feeling quite afraid enough this morning, Vox stepped in to do their part to try and scare you.

A jetliner?! OMG, WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE.

Well, eventually yes, this is true, but our country is doing pretty damn good when it comes to COVID these days. Unless you live in a sh*thole like LA County where they’re re-masking all people indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated.

Take a look:

Millions of Americans are still vulnerable to Covid-19, and a more dangerous variant is already taking hold. The number of deaths occurring each day is still the equivalent of a jetliner crashing every 24 hours. https://t.co/Qt6tYa4EVr — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 16, 2021

*sigh*

Sounds scary right? MILLIONS are vulnerable.

And a jetliner is A BIG PLANE.

But …

850 people fit on a jetliner. 3700 people die in a car accident, every day. 2400 people die of heart disease, every day. 1700 people die of cancer, every day. There are 330 million Americans.

Look, we’re not belittling these deaths but the fear-mongering and constant panic-porn with COVID need to stop. We have always been mortal and we always will be.

Sorry, media. You need a new schtick.

When you’re in your morning cry circle do you all fight over who gets to tweet the “PANIC!!!” tweets? — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) July 16, 2021

Biden's America. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) July 16, 2021

There’s no evidence the delta variant is more dangerous. More contagious? Maybe. — Carolina (@RealAppraiserSC) July 16, 2021

I’m sorry, but I’m already dead from everything else the government told me I was going to die from. — It’s A Moo Point🇺🇸 (@T00thpasteW0rds) July 16, 2021

Dammit, Net Neutrality!

So about a quarter of the number of people killed every day by doctors making mistakes. Maybe we should do something about them. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 16, 2021

CDC: COVID-19 pandemic caused approximately 375,000 deaths in the US during 2020. Avg 1025/day, nearly all before vaccines. Approx 3,358,814 total deaths occurred in the US (CDC). Avg 9177/day. WE ARE ALL MORTAL… — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) July 16, 2021

Everyone panic. Please!!! — JR (@jvance94tu) July 16, 2021

Yup.

‘Nuff said.

***

