Yeah, this guy is DEFINITELY a Democrat. LOL

Gene Wu is one of the STUNNING and BRAVE Democrats who ran like cowards instead of staying and doing their jobs because they know when Texas passes their voter legislation it will be far more difficult for ANYONE to cheat.

And gosh, getting applause from DC (who is 90% Democrat) is hardly ‘wonderful.’

Landed safely in DC. Officially out of arrest jurisdiction of Gov. Abbott. It was wonderfully to randomly run into people who recognized me and applauded what we are doing. pic.twitter.com/3F8uH1wbPs — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

And what ARE they doing?

Delaying the inevitable.

Not to mention flying around on private planes WITHOUT MASKS (we like how he put his on for this selfie), drinking beer, and pretending they’re heroic.

Oh, and like any good Democrat, Gene wants you to give him money:

While you’re here, please consider chipping in what you can as we continue to fight these draconian voter restrictions in Texas! Thanks for your support! #txlege #LetThePeopleVote https://t.co/PHaPRh4Kpr — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

THE PEOPLE CAN VOTE.

Man oh man, Democrats are really pushing this ‘it’s impossible to vote if we have rules’ nonsense … and their supporters are buying it without even looking at the legislation.

It would be sad if it weren’t so damn annoying.

And speaking of damn annoying:

To all the MAGA Troopers and GOP simps who are crying little snowflake tears about me saying that people recognized me… HAHAHA. Thanks for letting me in your little heads. I'm going to like it here. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

MAGA Troopers, GOP simps … crying like little snowflakes?

This is an elected official. REALLY?

I'm glad people recognized you. It's good for voters to know who is subverting democracy in Texas. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 13, 2021

I see you're a perfect representation of progressives. Abandon the fight because you can't get your way, and then comment like a child. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) July 13, 2021

You are indeed very full of yourself. Is your tantrum over yet? — MomsterMel Gets Away (@MomsterMel) July 13, 2021

BUT HE’S SO BRAVE.

Hey @FAANews @FAASafetyBrief, you going to look into all those Texas legislators on a commercial flight that weren't following your mask mandate? — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) July 13, 2021

We’re not counting on it.

Awe. You are so precious… Please explain how any of these laws are draconian. You seem to be a typical democrat liar. — Ginny (@ginkates) July 13, 2021

I’m glad you guys are showing Americans what an actual attack on democracy looks like. — Satanas (@DSmykal) July 13, 2021

Bingo.

***

