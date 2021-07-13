How cocky and obnoxious does someone have to be to not only think that bailing on their legislative duties is heroic, but that taking and sharing a picture of a bunch of Democrats on a PRIVATE plane wearing no masks is a good idea?

This right here, this is what we call privilege.

Especially as millions of Americans are forced to continue masking on planes, thanks to a Democrat.

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

Not a bit of self-awareness in this picture.

Not a bit of self-respect.

Look at us on our private plane wearing no masks and running from our duties … wheeeeeee.

The Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen.

To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look. https://t.co/fLkcakHKbn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 12, 2021

Guy, of course, said it way better than we could.

There aren’t any masks anywhere, not in their laps, nothin’, so they can’t claim they just took them off for the picture.

They’re not wearing them.

Because masks are for the little people.

What detestable, evil. scum-bags Democrat politicians & their minions have become! How anyone can support such self-serving, demonic turds is beyond comprehension, especially as they do their best to Destroy America & make Americans peasants serving an evil tyrannical government! — G. Behn (@gwbehn) July 12, 2021

I take great exception to calling these idiots Texans. True Texans don't run from trouble; they stand and fight and are willing to lose regardless of the odds. Thank God this group of ninnies wasn't at the Alamo. — Angry Janitor (@jayarrington) July 13, 2021

Masks not needed for them, but two year olds? Strap up. — Shannon (@sb790240) July 13, 2021

They are getting paid for these shenanigans. The people of Texas paid for those planes. Not a good image. — B. Holley (@SWinThymeDesign) July 12, 2021

Not at all.

But they know the same idiots who vote for them will keep voting for them because they’re … well, idiots.

***

Related:

Guys, CNN wants us all to stop attacking Biden over $6 GAS because it’s really NOT his fault and he just CAN’T HELP IT

Were you DROPPED on your head? Joy Reid comparing Texas Republicans to THE TALIBAN does not go over well, like at ALL

‘Best argument against socialism? Me.’ Marina Medvin’s powerful thread about socialism versus capitalism an absolute must-read